5 best Tailed Spirits in Roblox Shindo Life

Shindo Life is a Naruto-inspired Roblox game where players battle rival ninjas in a variety of game types, including PvE and PvP. Tailed Spirits are unique powers that give variation to the Roblox Shindo Life's skill set. In PvP circumstances at least, they're extremely useful.

There are a total of 11 distinct Tailed Spirits in the game, each of which can be obtained by finishing a quest. Generation 1 Ku Tailed Spirit, for instance, can only be obtained by beating the Ku Tailed Spirit boss at Dawn Hideout.

Players can check out this article to understand which Tailed Beasts need to be spawned first.

Due to copyright accusations from the owners of Naruto and similar sources, Shinobi Life 2 was removed. The game's current version has been renamed Shindo Life by the makers.

5 best Tailed Spirits that can be spawned in Roblox Shindo Life

1) Kor Tailed Spirit Gen 2

In Shindo Life, Kor Spirit is one of the 11 Tailed Spirit bosses that a player might face. This occurs with a 1/15 probability in the Ember Village at 6:10 AM/PM EST. It has a level of 3,000 and a health of 4,000,000. It enables up to three players to collect the Kor Tailed Spirit scroll, which can be found underneath it when it is defeated.

Kor Spirit has two powers that are shared by all Tailed Spirits, a roar attack, and Tailed Spirit Bomb, which is a black power bomb strike. The Kor Spirit's roar strike deals damage to nearby opponents several times.

The Tailed Spirit Bomb attack causes a ball of dark energy to be fired towards a player of the Kor Spirit's choice, which bursts upon hitting the target, causing area-of-effect damage multiple times.

2) Isu Tailed Spirit Gen 2

In Roblox Shindo Life, Isu Spirit is one of the 11 Tailed Spirit bosses that a player might face. This occurs with a 1/10 probability in Haze Village around 9:30 AM/PM EST. It has a level of 3,000 and a health of 4,000,000. It allows up to three players to collect the Isu Tailed Spirit scroll, which is situated beneath it when it spawns, after it is defeated.

The Isu Spirit is a giant green turtle with a spiked shell and three spiked tails, as well as pointed claw arms and black crack-like patterns. When it moves, it stays upright but keeps crawling.

The Isu Spirit has two talents that are shared by all Tailed Spirits. A roar attack inflicts damage on nearby players numerous times. A ball of dark energy that erupts when it hits something, and deals area-of-effect damage several times over.

3) Gai Tailed Spirit Gen 2

In Shindo Life, the Gai Spirit is one of the 11 Tailed Spirit monsters that a player might face. It appears with a 1/10 probability in Nimbus Village at 8:25 AM/PM EST. It has a grade of 3,000 and a vitality of 4,000,000, and enables up to three players to collect the Gai Tailed Spirit scroll. The scroll will become available to collect after the Gai Spirit gets defeated.

Fist Slam is Gai Spirit's first melee attack. It smacks its hands in front of it, launching an attack on players in the area. The second melee attack is Tail Sweep. It rotates about and has its 11 tentacles engulf the area around it, causing damage to neighboring players.

In Roblox Shindo Life, Gai Spirit's special attack is Ink Blast. It shoots many big balls of ink at the nearest player, inflicting damage and stunning them when the ink balls make contact.

The Roar and the Tailed Spirit Bomb are the same two abilities that other spirits possess as well.

4) Chu Tailed Spirit Gen 2

In Roblox Shindo Life, the Chu Spirit is one of the eleven Tailed Spirit bosses that a player might face. It occurs with a 1/10 probability in the Dunes Village at 7:10 AM/PM EST and has a grade of 3,000 and a vitality of 4,000,000. It allows up to three players to collect the Chu Tailed Spirit scroll after defeating it.

The Chu Spirit is a turquoise centipede-like beast with four little orange wings that look like bat wings and a same head. It has three huge tails and four skinny legs with blue ends. It has the two same abilities as other spirits, Roar and the Tailed Spirit Bomb.

5) Tyn Tailed Spirit in Roblox Shindo Life

Since it's a top beast, it's given S+ rank. The Tyn Spirit is a colossal Eastern Dragon that is black in colour.

In Roblox Shindo Life, the Tyn Spirit is one of 11 Tailed Spirit bosses that players face. On Wave 20, it appears in War. It has a level of 3,000 and a vitality of 4,000,000. When it is defeated, it has a 1/15 chance of dropping the Tyn Tailed Spirit scroll, which can only be obtained by one person and is found below it, after it is defeated.

Tail Sweep is Tyn Spirit's melee attack. With its tail, it wipes the area out front, inflicting damage on neighboring players.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan