5 Roblox games with no violence for kids to enjoy

Roblox was established by the Roblox Corporation in the mid-2000s and is a popular sandbox game that offers free online gaming experiences to its users. This virtual gaming platform is well recognized for the seemingly unlimited number of games it provides.

Since this online platform was designed primarily for teenagers and young adults, it features a large number of first-person shooters and action games. However, many children under the age of 13 enjoy playing these free games as well.

Surprisingly, Roblox has games for youngsters as well that are free of violence and other unpleasant content. Viewers can check out some of Roblox's most enjoyable experiences, which are highlighted in the list below.

Roblox: Engaging games for children to play in 2022

5) Diamond’s Wraparound Difficulty Chart Obby

Roblox Diamond’s Wraparound Difficulty Chart Obby (DWDCO) is an adventure game that will keep players involved as each round has its own level of difficulty. DiamondDcy designed the multiplayer game in 2020, and it can be played with up to 25 players on a single server.

Story continues below ad

The experience is full of surprises for its players, who must solve puzzles of varying degrees of difficulty in order to progress to the next level. There are presently 254 stages in the game, ranging in complexity from "Very Easy" to "Insanity."

Within two years, the title had amassed a sizable following. The game turns out to be one of the platform's overlooked gems. Readers should check out this fantastic game to have a good time with their friends or other online gamers.

4) Mirror Muse

Story continues below ad

In 2015, Ozzypig released Roblox Mirror Muse, an all-genre adventure. Previously, the game required payment to be played, but later in 2018, the makers turned it into a free-to-play (F2P) experience.

This is a single-player game with free in-game tutorials to help players along the way, and the first four chapters are already unlocked for beginners. The game presently has 50 puzzles, and if players wish to continue beyond that, it will cost them 10 Robux (in-game cash).

Players can also purchase a 40-Robux game pass to gain access to the "Level Editor."

Mirror Muse is a fun puzzle game for kids that includes the use of mirrors and laser beams to solve puzzles. To answer challenging problems, one will need to employ logical and critical thinking skills. Viewers should play this fantastic title at least once to see if they can get to the highest level.

3) Obstacle Paradise

Story continues below ad

Roblox Obstacle Paradise, another adventure game created by I-C-T Studios, is next on the list. This is an Obby (obstacle course) game in which players can build their own obby as well as play other people's.

Players must acquire and save money in order to construct the obby of their dreams. The game was released in 2017 and has amassed millions of players in the time since. With up to eight users connected to a single server, this multiplayer game can be played on any device, including a computer, iPad, or even Xbox.

This is a fascinating and intriguing game that will keep players interested in conquering the challenges. Readers are encouraged to play it at least once.

2) Draw It!

Story continues below ad

Stickmasterluke created Roblox Draw It! in 2008, and it's a fun experience because the game includes guessing and deductions. It's similar to charades, except the player must sketch instead of enact.

The title assigns one player a word to draw, and the remaining ones must guess it based on the drawing. In the next round, the person who correctly guesses the word gets to draw.

The game can be played with up to eight players on a single server, and VIP servers can be used if one strictly wants to play with their buddies.

The game encourages one to use their imagination and talent to express themselves in a more innovative way. It's a lot more fun than it seems, and it's the perfect game for players to play with their friends and other online gamers. The most suggested experience for viewers to try on this list is Draw It!

1) Speed Run 4

Story continues below ad

The first game on the list is Roblox Speed Run 4, which is a very popular title on the platform. Vurse designed the experience in 2014. As the game's name implies, players must race to the map's finish as quickly as possible.

Also, at the start of each level, there is a yellow platform that will aid players to speed up their characters. There are currently 30 levels for players to unlock, compared to 31 originally. Each level has its own theme song and visuals.

Story continues below ad

The multiplayer game can have over 100 players competing against one another, with the first person to finish the final level being the winner. The main difficulty is that they must also keep track of time as it is a race against the clock (in-game).

Viewers should try this game as well, and challenge their friends and other internet gamers to a race to the final level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far