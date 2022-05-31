5 strongest powers in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is one of the most famous games on the platform, and it has been played by over a billion gamers across the globe. This 2019 Roblox anime simulator title was created by BlockZone, where players have to become the best player globally.

It is inspired by several anime and manga series, where users can showcase their fighting abilities by defeating evil monsters. The game has many features that they can use to defeat opponents.

However, this Roblox multiplayer anime game also provides players with some cool powers that help protect themselves from enemies. Abilities can be earned by defeating bosses and completing quests, and these powers differ from each other by the way they are obtained, damages done, and the abilities they sustain.

Five most potent powers in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

5) Horrid Sun

Horrid Sun should not be confused with the quest, but just as the name suggests, the power summons a mini sun in the characters' hands, thrown at opponents to do significant damage. It also takes only 15 seconds to cool down.

Horrid Sun can be obtained by completing the quest "Horrid Sun." It is a 2nd quest assigned by the giver called Armino. To gain this power, users have to complete the quest, which involves defeating the 3 Beast Monke (a boss in Dimension 5).

Completing the quest will grant not only Horrid Sun power but also 50x players' Yen (in-game currency) per minute and 5k Chikara Shards. This shows how mighty this power is and why it is on the list.

4) Hell Flame

Another significant power available in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator is Hell Flame, one of the world's strongest and most well-known powers. It also does damage according to its name, i.e., shooting a ball flame.

Hell Flame shoots a concentrated ball of flames that severely damage opponents. Enemies or defenders will get severe burns if attacked by this powerful heat flame. However, it takes just 15 seconds to cool down, and it can be obtained by defeating the Overlord.

A dungeon boss based on Overlord (anime), Overlord is available in Dimension 1, where users also have to complete quests. Obtaining Hell Flame is reasonably difficult, as defeating the boss makes the process a little challenging.

Additionally, this power is known to be one of the strongest, which is why it is hard to obtain, but it does significant damage to opponents.

3) Beam Blast

Beam Blast is a vigorous power used in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, and gamers will be able to do some incredible damage while using this power. The character will generate a powerful beam blast that fires at enemies, opponents, or anyone the character is using it on.

This takes about 15 seconds to cool down and can be obtained by defeating the Dark Demon Boss. It is a world boss inspired by the famous manga series Black Clover. He can be found in the battle in Dimension 5 and doesn't have any tier system like the other in-game bosses.

Beam Blast does a lot of damage to the bosses in tournaments. Though it is a little tough to obtain, it is worth the effort, and individuals can become powerful enough after gaining this ability.

2) Flame Dragon Roar

Flame Dragon Roar is also one of the strongest powers in the game, and just as the name suggests, it shoots breaths of fire. It will cause burning damage to those at the end of it.

It dramatically affects enemies, and they get defeated after 40 damage, which means after five ticks (8 each). It changes to 35 damage in a tournament, which means after five ticks (7 ticks). It affects the opponents brutally, causing burning sensations.

However, the power takes 13 seconds to cool down and can be obtained by defeating the Hermit's first. It is also a quest NPC that can only be found after completing quests given by him. He is located in the spawn building in Dimensions 2 and 3 and currently has a total of 6 quests.

1) Rock Paper Scissors

Rock, Paper, Scissors is the strongest power used in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. It provides strengths to players, and while using the ability against evil monsters, the character summons a giant ball of energy that does great damage.

The damage done while using the power is enormous, and its effect can be seen from a wide area. It takes 45 seconds to cool down.

The only disadvantage of using it is that it consumes 70% of the users' maximum health. It can be obtained by defeating Danger Close, a quest NPC they will find and have to accept quests from.

He can be found in the spawn building in Dimension 2 and Dimension 3 of the game and currently has six quests. Gamers must defeat him to gain this power.

Note: This article solely depicts the personal author's views.

