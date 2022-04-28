7 best fruits in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator

In Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, players can get a variety of fruits, each with a Special power that provides the user with new abilities. However, not all fruits are created equal, and some stand out above the rest. This article will assist players in determining which fruits are the best in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator.

Unlike other special items, Fruits are normally found rather than rolled from an NPC in the Anime Fighting Simulator. Only a handful are exceptions that may be purchased from the Tournament Dimension or earned through the Fighting Pass.

However, players can obtain any fruit by using the Random Fruit game pass. The [FRUITS] button is centered at the top of the screen for PC gamers, whereas for mobile players, the corresponding number button is bound beneath specialties.

Roblox: Best fruits in Anime Fighting Simulator

Finding a fruit on the map or purchasing a random one for 149 Robux is the only way to obtain them in the Anime Fighting Simulator. Light and Ice Fruit, on the other hand, are exclusively available in the tournament store. Hence, players are advised to look at the list below before spending away the money for anything less.

7) Ice fruit

Ice fruit, like Magma fruit, transforms you into a Freezing Human who can summon and control ice during combat. Ice fruit has a variety of cooldown times in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. Although the cooldown times are short, the fruit allows for frequent assaults with high damage. Few fruits have the potential to stun foes by freezing them, and Ice fruit is one of them. This fruit is only available for purchase in the tournament shop.

6) Koi fruit

The Mythical Koi fruit, similar to the Phoenix fruit, transforms whoever eats it into a massively strong dragon in Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator. It allows powerful strikes like the maneuvers Power Dash, Fireball Barrage, and Lightning Strike, as well as the ability to soar at a 2.5 times higher speed. This fruit can be obtained by spinning the Reward wheel.

5) Snakeman fruit

Snakeman fruit is a wonderful pick in Anime Fighting Simulator if players want to deliver a lot of damage while still controlling their opponents. Yes, if done correctly, this fruit can accomplish both. King Cobra's first talent may freeze nearby foes, while the second, Black Mamba, can cause huge damage by launching punches in a certain direction.

4) Explosive fruit

In Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator, Explosive is the ideal fruit to use if players want a constant burst of damage. However, flawless targeting and timing are required. If players miss a shot, it may be tough to counter their foes. If players don't have the Explosive Shot Fire or Explosive Machine Gun talents, they can hold down the third key for Full Body Explosion to create a massive explosion that will wipe out the majority of foes in the area.

3) Light fruit

In Anime Fighting Simulator, Light fruit may have a longer cooldown than most other fruits. However, the tremendous force and range of moves compensate for this. With Light Kick, Light Teleport, and Divine Punishment, there's barely any place for any combatant to stand in the way, both literally and metaphorically. The tournament shop sells Light fruits to players.

2) Phoenix

The Phoenix fruit's abilities are superior in terms of combat advantage and utility, as its moveset includes tremendous damage as well as increased flying speed and mobility. Roblox Anime Fighting Simulator players that eat this fruit will be turned into a Phoenix, with a 2.5 times increase in flight speed and access to two damage moves and one special healing move. Unfortunately, this fruit is only available through the experience's expensive Fighting Pass.

1) Magma fruit

Players' characters will convert into a Magma Human after eating a Magma fruit, allowing them to transform into and manipulate magma while fighting. Each of this fruit's three moves is extremely powerful and effective in both PvP and boss engagements.

Given the fruit's name, many players are surprised to see that Magma fruit has a relatively short cooldown, allowing them to use the strikes more frequently. This fruit may be found all across the Anime Fighting Simulator map.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi