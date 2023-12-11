5 tips to master Roblox The House TD

Roblox The House TD is a tower defense game that entices players into a world of strategic brilliance on the platform. Building and upgrading defensive constructions to fend off waves of approaching enemies is the goal of this Roblox tower defense game. Players interact with a wide variety of characters among breathtaking graphics, each of whom has special abilities and moves.

The game's environment offers an exciting adventure, from the complex Summoned Heroes area, where players tactically select their defenders, to the enigmatic Crypt and forthcoming realms. Equipping pets, like the devoted Spike, provides another level of tactics and companionship.

Players must discover the delicate balance between strengthening their defenses and obtaining prizes as they dive into campaigns, curses, and never-ending waves of unique enemies

Useful tips to master Roblox The House TD

1) Claiming rewards

Players see a prompt that reads “claim rewards” on the left side of the screen as soon as they launch The House TD. Based on the in-game activities, this seemingly little function is the key to obtaining a variety of rewards.

The more time a player spends in-game, the more rewards they earn. It's an easy yet powerful approach to fortify the defenses and increase the chances of survival.

2) Utilizing beta reward character

For new players, interacting with the beta reward character is pivotal. This character inflicts a great amount of damage and a decent base for implementing strategies.

To equip various characters, one must first engage with the beta reward character. From thereon, they can access the backpack and control the heroes. With this advice, even inexperienced players should be able to handle the upcoming trials.

3) Recruiting spike for free pet

Roblox players can obtain a free pet from Spike, a character that can be located in various places worldwide. Starting a discussion is all it takes to recruit this crucial partner who can transform everything.

After obtaining the new animal companion, players should proceed to select their bag, choose the pet menu, and outfit Spike with a loyal companion.

4) Mastering the summoned heroes area

Success in the summoned heroes area depends on the player's in-game nous. In this area, they can access a variety of towers, albeit their availability may fluctuate over time. The heroes' length in the summoned heroes area is determined by their rarities, so keep an eye on them.

The lesson stresses the significance of making smart decisions to enhance defensive capabilities and suggests players leave this region after making selections.

5) Exploring campaigns, curses, and endless waves

There are a variety of challenges available in Roblox The House TD, such as campaigns, curses, and infinite waves. Elevators are used to access campaigns, with more players leading to a harder campaign.

Curses are another way to improve characters, as they provide new skills and features. The tutorial highlights the value of earning points through a variety of in-game actions, each offering unique benefits and opportunities, like shiny objects.

Free codes in Roblox The House TD

Players can also use free codes to get in-game money and other valuable rewards. They are listed below:

House50k - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 10 Voodoo Coins

Happy40k - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 200 Soul Gems

Souls30k - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 200 Soul Gems

Thanks20k - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 200 Soul Gems

Goatmelon - Players can redeem this code in the game to get the Melon Master

Players should follow Spectral Roblox, the game's creator, on Twitter (@TheHouseTD) and join their official The House discord server to stay up to date on the most recent The House TD codes.