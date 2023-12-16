7 best Gamepasses in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

Roblox Anime Champions Simulator, developed by the creative minds at Bura ACS, is a fun game for players aged nine and up. However, it does have some minor violence. In it, you set off on a journey to explore a vast galaxy full of interesting worlds waiting to be discovered. Your main focus of this title is to obtain and train strong anime champions.

Gamers will discover that this offering skillfully blends strategic gameplay with a vibrant storyline to produce a captivating experience. Anime Champions also has gamepasses that grant players a huge advantage by giving them access to special benefits like various training options, rare champions, and improved abilities for exploring.

These passes are not free, however, and can be purchased using Robux or Diamonds. The right ones will help fans have an easier time early on in this title, as well as reach higher levels faster. The following list features the best gamepasses this title has to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best gamepasses in Roblox Anime Champions Simulator

1) Auto Clicker

Auto Clicker gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 49 Robux or 3,499 Diamonds

The Auto Clicker gamepass is an essential tool that allows players to optimize their gaming experience. It automates the clicking process. When repeated clicks are necessary to complete a task, this gamepass becomes especially helpful. This way, gamers can concentrate on other tactical elements by eliminating the need for manual clicks.

2) +2 Equip

+2 Equip gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 599 Robux or 44,999 Diamonds

In Anime Champions Simulator, players can increase their squad's power by equipping two more champions (on top of the standard three), such as Yamcha and Piccolo, by getting the +2 Equip gamepass.

With a more potent and diverse roster of champions to choose from, fans will have an easier time defeating stronger foes.

3) 2x Drops

2x Drops gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 399 Robux or 27,499 Diamonds

With the 2x Drops gamepass, players can double the treasure they get from raids and world enemy encounters, maximizing their rewards. For gamers looking to build an effective squad and accelerate the process of acquiring stronger anime champions, this entry is vital.

Players can progress in the title quickly by taking advantage of the higher drop rate this gamepass offers.

4) 2x Coins

2x Coins gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 399 Robux or 27,499 Diamonds

With this 2x Coins gamepass, players can gain twice as many coins as they normally would, increasing their in-game earnings. This offering is a financial accelerator that may be used to upgrade current assets, unlock new features, or obtain strong champions.

Using their increased coin revenues wisely, players can maintain their advantage in this cutthroat game.

5) Lucky

Lucky gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 99 Robux or 6,999 Diamonds

Using the Lucky gamepass, players can increase their luck by +1x. This offering makes it more likely that they will get positive results in a variety of in-game activities. It will also increase their chances of getting rare champions, expensive drops, and more.

6) Big Backpack

Big Backpack gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 199 Robux or 13,999 Diamonds

With the Big Backpack gamepass, players can increase the number of slots in their inventory by +500. For players who want to gather and carry a wide variety of champions, goods, and resources without being constrained by space, this gamepass is a useful option.

Players can stockpile extra resources with Big Backpack, making sure they are ready for anything.

7) Auto Attack

Auto Attack gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 199 Robux or 13,999 Diamonds

With the Auto Attack gamepass, players can dispatch their champions to engage foes in combat automatically. With this hands-free fighting style, gamers may concentrate on making strategic decisions while their champions do effective damage to enemies.

A useful tool for saving time and improving strategy, the Auto Attack gamepass makes it possible to move quickly and skillfully in this title.