99 Nights in the Forest Assassin guide

The recent 99 Nights in the Forest update introduced several Classes and the currency required for unlocking them. Players can now be a Medic or a Ranger without spending any Robux. While they are easily available due to their low cost, unlocking the Assassin Class is a far greater challenge. It is extremely expensive and requires a significant amount of time and effort in this survival-horror game.

Ad

This guide explores the unlock requirements and perks provided by the Assassin Class in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Assassin in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Assassin Class (Image via Roblox)

Assassin can be unlocked with 500 Diamonds, thereby being the costliest of all Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. Compared to most others, which facilitate teamwork, Assassin is tailored for lone-wolf scenarios. It gives the user different weapons to cut down Wolves, Bears, and Cultists, as well as boosts their critical hit chances.

Ad

Trending

Given that becoming an Assassin has a steep price, you'll need to collect all Badges and search for treasure chests in this Roblox game. Chests can be found in caves but they are heavily guarded by wild animals. A less risky and more convenient method to get Diamonds involves purchasing currency packs from the in-game store.

Perks of the Assassin Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Perks of the Assassin explained (Image via Roblox)

The starting gear of the Assassin Class consists of a Katana and 120 Throwing Knives. While Katana is ideal for close-combat situations, the Throwing Knives can be used to damage enemies from afar. You can survive the initial Cultist waves without having to search for weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Ad

At Level 1, the Assassin user has 10% increased sprint speed and gets a 5% chance of getting Throwing Knives in chests. However, it comes at a cost: the user's health is reduced by 15%. It is recommended to stock up on Bandages and team up with a Medic to mitigate the Assassin's disadvantage and improve your survival chances.

At Level 2, the Assassin user gets improved chances of dealing a critical strike on the first hit. This advantage applies to both melee and ranged weapons, so you can strike down a Bear or a Cultist with a few hits. When fully leveled up, the Assassin Class provides 10% improved chances of getting Throwing Knives in chests.

Ad

Interestingly, Assassin is one of the two Classes, alongside Ranger, that specializes in offensive plays. The user gets a powerful starter weapon and can collect knives throughout the game to deal with enemies.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Is it possible to skip the level-up requirements for the Assassin Class?

Yes, you can skip the level-up requirements by using Robux.

Ad

What is the Assassin's specialization?

The Assassin specializes in offensive plays. It provides the user with a Katana and several Throwing Knives, encouraging them to explore, rescue the missing children, and put down animals that try to attack them.

Do the Assassin's Throwing Knives and Katana damage the monster?

No, players cannot damage the monster with any weapon. You can only outrun it or force it to scamper away by shining a flashlight at its face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024