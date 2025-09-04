99 Nights in the Forest Big Game Hunter guide

The Big Game Hunter is one of the newest meta Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. It allows you to consume animal pelts and gain different buffs like increased sprint speed and damage. When fully upgraded, it lets you consume Mammoth Tusks to infinitely increase your character's health. By equipping this 'big' addition to the Class system, you'll become a powerful and resolute player, ready to overcome any challenge.

This guide explains all the perks offered by the Big Game Hunter in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Big Game Hunter in 99 Nights in the Forest

Big Game Hunter (Image via Roblox)

The Big Game Hunter is among the costliest Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. It can be purchased with 600 Diamonds once it is in stock in the Class Shop.

The unlock cost of the new Class coincides with that of the Pyromaniac. Yet, the Big Game Hunter is better compared to the fire-raiser. The Pyromaniac's perks center on his Flamethrower, which needs to be fueled constantly. On the other hand, the Big Game Hunter can use any weapon to easily defeat enemies because of its obtainable damage buffs.

Getting 600 Diamonds will require a lot of effort. You'll need to repeatedly raid the Cultist Strongholds, obtain every badge by completing its associated requirement, and open high-rarity chests to gain the currency.

Perks of the Big Game Hunter in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Big Game Hunter's Pelt List (Image via Roblox)

The Big Game Hunter starts with a Rifle and 12 Rifle Ammo. This eliminates your need to scavenge for weapons that can help defeat bears or alpha wolves. Still, if you prefer more firepower for long-range combat, be on the lookout for a Laser Cannon, Raygun, and Tactical Shotgun.

Below are the perks and the Class level-up requirements for the Big Game Hunter:

Level Perks Requirements 1 Can consume animal pelts to gain permanent bonuses. N.A. 2 Gain a higher pelt drop rate. Kill wolves: 0/70 Animal pelts used: 0/50 3 Can infinitely consume Mammoth Tusks to permanently gain health. Kill wolves: 0/150 Animal pelts used: 0/100

As mentioned, users of the Big Game Hunter Class can consume pelts to increase their character's stats. Consuming specific pelts gives them particular perks:

3 Bunny Foot - Sprint 15% faster

3 Wolf Pelt - Gain 5% damage

3 Arctic Fox Pelt - Gain permanent warmth that stacks with hat

3 Alpha Wolf Pelt - 10% chance ammo is refunded on shot

5 Bear Pelt - Gain 25 HP permanently

5 Polar Bear Pelt - Gain 10% damage

Mammoth Tusks - Gain 5 HP for each Mammoth Tusk consumed (stacks infinitely)

The Big Game Hunter, although powerful, requires you to constantly hunt animals for pelts in 99 Nights in the Forest. Its true potential is unlocked after several minutes or even hours of defeating wolves, bears, mammoths, and other creatures.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How many Diamonds are needed to unlock Big Game Hunter?

To unlock this Class, you'll need 600 Diamonds.

How do I get Mammoth Tusks?

Mammoth Tusks can be obtained by killing mammoths. These creatures can be found deep in the snow biome.

How much damage does a Rifle deal?

A Rifle deals 50 damage per hit and has a reload time of five seconds.

