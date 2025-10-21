99 Nights in the Forest Trick or Treater Class guide

Trick or Treater is a limited-time Class that resonates with the current 99 Nights in the Forest update. Unlike others, it is tailored for the ongoing Trick or Treating event because it helps players get more Candy from every house and increases their chances of getting a Treat instead of a Trick. The acquired Candies can be spent on event-exclusive items in the Halloween Shop.

The Trick or Treater Class is available for a limited time. This guide explains how to obtain as well as upgrade it in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Trick or Treater in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Trick or Treater Class (Image via Roblox)

The Trick or Treater Class can be unlocked with 30 Candies from the Halloween Shop. To access this shop, follow these instructions:

Open the game and wait for your avatar to spawn in the lobby.

Turn back and talk to Happy the halloween guy, the scarecrow NPC.

Press the Open Shop option.

Click on Trick or Treater.

If you have sufficient Candy, hit the candy button to buy the Class.

Candies, the event currency, can be obtained by Trick or Treating NPCs in the game. The process involves collecting Halloween Candles from Cultists, placing them in front of the NPC houses, and then waiting for them to give either a Trick or a Treat.

Although Trick or Treater does not provide any perks that enhance your survivability, it is perfect for the latest update. You can farm Candies with the help of this Class and use them to buy every item in the Halloween Shop.

Check our updated tier list to learn about the best Classes and their unlock requirements in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Level up requirements and perks of the Trick and Treater Class

All about the Trick or Treater Class (Image via Roblox)

The Trick or Treater does not provide any tool or medical item in 99 Nights in the Forest. So, when using this Class, you'll need to search, equip, and use weapons to combat the many threats in the wilds. Medical items like Bandages and Medkits also need to be scavenged throughout the playthrough.

It is advised to team up with players of Cyborg and Medic Classes while using the Trick or Treater. With its powerful Laser Cannon, the Cyborg ensures that the group has sufficient firepower to deal with the wild animals and cultist members. Meanwhile, the Medic, who spawns with a couple of Bandages, plays the role of savior and revives teammates.

All perks offered by the Trick or Treater are tied to Trick or Treating. They are listed below, alongside the Class's level-up requirements:

Level Perks Requirements 1 You get 4 candies per house you visit None 2 There is a slightly higher chance to get a treat rather than getting trick Trick or Treat at Houses: 0/50 3 You have higher drop/find rate of candles Trick or Treat at Houses: 0/100

Make sure to unlock the Trick or Treater as soon as possible. It will be removed after the Halloween celebrations, and also become ineffective after the end of the Trick or Treating event.

Also check: How to get Halloween Candles in 99 Nights in the Forest

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How to get Candies for unlocking the Trick or Treater Class?

Candies are provided by NPCs when you light up their houses with Halloween Candles.

What is the cost of Trick or Treater?

This Class costs 30 Candies in the Halloween Shop.

When will Trick or Treater be removed?

The Trick or Treater is expected to disappear after the end of the in-game Halloween celebrations.

