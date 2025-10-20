How to get Halloween Candles in 99 Nights in the Forest

Halloween has begun in 99 Nights in the Forest, allowing players to go Trick or Treating and get in the festive mood. You can now visit NPC houses all over the map, initiate a trick or a treat by using Halloween Candles, and get random items or pranks as rewards. The Halloween Candles are integral to this limited-time feature, but obtaining them requires you to open treasure chests or pick fights with cultist members.

This guide features the various ways to get Halloween Candles as well as the steps for using them in 99 Nights in the Forest.

All methods to get Halloween Candles in 99 Nights in the Forest

Halloween Candles are event-exclusive items (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get Halloween Candles in 99 Nights in the Forest. Out of them, finishing the Cultist Stronghold is the best method for farming the items.

Finish the Cultist Stronghold

The Cultist Stronghold contains several armed cultist members. Each has a slight chance of dropping a candle when killed. Notably, the drop chances of the candles increase as you clear the stronghold and progress through its levels.

Enemies in the stronghold become tougher each time you clear the challenge. To slay them all and get more candles, use meta weapons like Laser Cannon, Morningstar, Infernal Sword, or Obsidiron Hammer. The Laser Cannon is given as a starter tool to users of the Cyborg Class.

Kill Cultists during raids

The Cultists attack your camp after every four to five days. When killed, they drop Halloween Candles as well as Cultist Gems for crafting high-tier structures. You can get up to five candles from the Cultist raids, but it is also advised to use other avenues to get the event items.

Chests

All types of treasure chests, excluding the Diamond Chest, can contain Halloween Candles. The locations of some chests are marked on the Map but hostile animals usually guard them. Be prepared for a potential battle with bears, wolves, and other creatures when going chest-hunting in the wilds.

How to use Halloween Candles in 99 Nights in the Forest

Use candles to get Trick or Treat gifts from NPCs (Image via Roblox)

Once you get a Halloween Candle, you can begin Trick or Treating in 99 Nights in the Forest. Follow these steps to utilize the event-exclusive feature:

Approach one of the NPC houses at night.

Drop a Halloween Candle by the house's door and then knock on the door.

The house will light up. Moreover, the NPC inside it will start thinking for a few seconds before rewarding you with a Trick or Treat.

If you get a Treat, you will receive Candies and a random item. The items could be scrap, food, fuel, armor, and weapons.

If you get a Trick, you will receive a random prank. You may get a pumpkin metal ball chained to your leg, be flung away from the house, drop each item in your Sack automatically, or get transformed into a frog.

Regardless of whether you get a Trick or a Treat, the Candies will be offered as rewards. These can be spent in the Halloween Shop to get exclusive items, pets, as well the Trick or Treater Class.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I collect Candies?

Left-click on the Candies to collect them.

Where is the Cultist Stronghold?

The Cultist Stronghold can appear anywhere in the forest. A diamond icon on the Map marks its location.

What items can be obtained from a Treat during Trick or Treating?

Some of the items that you can get as a Treat are Broken Radio (scrap), Fuel Canister, Pumpkin, Laser Cannon, Raygun, Frozen Shurikens, and Frog Boots.

