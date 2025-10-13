99 Nights in the Forest Necromancer guide

With the Halloween season approaching, the Necromancer is a timely addition to the list of Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. It is the only Class that gives you a Cultist Staff for collecting the souls of the dead cultist members and resurrecting them as your allies. You can raise a group of Cultists to overcome any threat in the forest, and eventually finish the challenge of surviving 99 days and nights.

Although incredibly powerful, the Necromancer is a costly Class. This guide informs you of its price and level-up requirements in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Necromancer in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Necromancer Class (Image via Roblox)

The Necromancer can be purchased from the Class Shop whenever it is in stock. It costs 600 Diamonds, making it one of the priciest alongside Cyborg, Pyromaniac, and Big Game Hunter.

Due to its high unlock cost, you'll need to get and save Diamonds. The in-game currency can be obtained by completing achievements, opening diamond chests in the Cultist Stronghold, surviving 50 or 99 days in the game, and during Admin Abuse events. The developer-controlled events begin an hour before an update's release, so make sure to attend them to get Diamonds effortlessly.

You can also buy Diamonds from the Shop. There are several currency packs, each of varying contents and prices: 20 Diamonds (99 Robux), 100 Diamonds (400 Robux), 250 Diamonds (900 Robux), and 700 Diamonds (2500 Robux).

Level up requirements and perks of the Necromancer in 99 Nights in the Forest

Level up this Class to gain more powerful perks (Image via Roblox)

The Cultist Staff is the Necromancer's only starter weapon. Although it does no damage, it gives the user the unique ability to resurrect dead cultist members. Cultists controlled by the Necromancer can attack any wild animal and fellow cultist members, working in tandem with creatures tamed by the player.

Akin to other Classes, the Necromancer can be upgraded to level three. You can find all its offered perks and level-up requirements below:

Level Perks Requirements 1 You collect souls from dead cultists

Use your staff to consume souls and resurrect cultists

You can have up to 6 summons None 2 Resurrected cultists deal greater damage Deal damage with pets/summons: 0/5000 Resurrect Cultists: 0/100 3 You get better night vision the more cultists you have Deal damage with pets/summons: 0/5000 Resurrect Cultists: 0/200

To level up the Necromancer easily, party up with friends and repeatedly raid the Cultist Stronghold.

Learn about every Class in detail in our comprehensive 99 Nights in the Forest Classes guide.

How to utilize the Nercomancer Class effectively

The Necromancer can control Cutlists (Image via Roblox)

The Necromancer Class lets you keep a total of six zombie-like Cultists. Although they fight for you every time, they also take damage from enemies and environmental hazards like lava and traps. Keep an eye on each of your minions' health before starting a fight.

Given that the Cultist Staff is of no use in combat, it is advised to keep a weapon in your hotbar before challenging enemies. Acquire a pistol, rifle, or any other weapon that lets you hurt enemies while maintaining a distance. You can also use pets such as alpha wolves and bears to neutralize any threats.

Overall, the Necromancer is one of the strongest Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. Its resurrection capabilities and ability to keep six Cultists as bodyguards make it extremely helpful throughout the gameplay.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Zookeeper guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the unlock cost of Necromancer?

This Class costs 600 Diamonds in the Shop.

Do resurrected Cultists die?

Yes, the resurrected Cultists die when their health drops to zero. A tombstone appears at the place where they were killed.

Is it possible to get a Cultist Staff from chests?

No, the Cultist Staff is not a reward from any chest.

