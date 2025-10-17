All 99 Nights in the Forest animals

99 Nights in the Forest lets you enter a forest teeming with wild animals and curb the threats to ensure survival. You can hunt the creatures to get food items, keys, and pelts, or make faithful companions out of them via the taming system. Each animal has a passive or aggressive temperament. Thus, every encounter with the game's fauna is an interesting scenario.

This guide contains the names of all animals, alongside their health, damage, and drops, in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

List of all animals in 99 Nights in the Forest

Bunnies are passive creatures (Image via Roblox)

Among the many animals, bunnies, kiwis, mammoths, and horses have a passive nature. They do not react to a player's presence until they are hit with a weapon. Bunnies, kiwis, and horses don't retaliate, but mammoths get ready to trample you when provoked.

All the other animals are hostile. They start attacking the player once they are in the creature's radius. It is possible to outrun all of them, but sprinting will deplete a major portion of your Hunger meter.

Below is the complete list of animals in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Animal Health Attack Damage Drops after death Bunny 50 0 Morsel (1-2) Bunny Foot (1 in 6 chance) Kiwi Unknown 0 Unknown Horse 50 0 Steak (1-2) Wolf 75 20 Morsel (2-3)

Steak (1)

Wolf Pelt (0-1) Guardian Wolf 75 20 Morsel (2-3)

Steak (1)

Wolf Pelt (0-1)

Red Key (0-1) Alpha Wolf 125 25 Morsel (2-3) Steak (1) Alpha Wolf Pelt (0-1) Guardian Alpha Wolf 125 25 Morsel (2-3) Steak (1) Alpha Wolf Pelt (0-1) Blue Key (0-1) Frog Depends on size 5 + poison damage Morsel (1)

Frog Key (0-1) Scorpion 50 20 + poison damage Morsel (0-1) Scorpion Shell (0-1) Arctic Fox 80 12 Morsel (1-2) Arctic Fox Pelt (0-1) Bear 300 40 Morsel (6)

Steak (3-4)

Bear Pelt (0-1) Guardian Bear 300 40 Morsel (6) Steak (3-4) Bear Pelt (0-1) Yellow Key (1) [When saving Squid Kid] Grey Key (1) [When saving Koala Kid] Polar Bear 500 50 Morsel (7-8) Steak (3-4) Polar Bear Pelt (0-1) Mammoth 800 30 Steak (8-9) Ribs (2) Mammoth Tusk (0-1) Hellephant 500 30 Cooked Steak (8-9) Cooked Ribs (0-2) Mammoth Tusk (0-1)

Instead of killing them, you can tame animals with the Taming Flute. A creature, once tamed, follows you around and attacks your enemies. Note that the bunny and the kiwi are the only pets that don't have any attacking capabilities.

Taming is a multi-stage process in 99 Nights in the Forest. To learn more about it, check our comprehensive guide on the taming system.

Which are the most dangerous animals in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Tamed hellephants in the game (Image via Roblox)

The hellephant, bear, and polar bear are the most deadly animals. Any encounter with them tests your nerves as well as firepower, given that their immense health forces you to spend a lot of ammunition. Fighting them at close range is extremely dangerous as you are likely to get mauled.

The hellephant, a pun on "hell" and "elephant," lives up to its name. Found in the volcanic biome, it immediately charges at players, dealing damage and ragdolling them. It's best to avoid fighting this giant beast unless you have the meta ranged weapons like Laser Cannon and Tactical Shotgun.

Unlike the mammoths, which are passive creatures, the polar bears are hostile to players who enter the ice biome. They deal the highest damage, but don't ragdoll the player, giving the latter time to escape.

The bear is another fearsome foe. It can be found in the deepest parts of the forest, with the guardian versions protecting the caves that contain Squid Kid and Koala Kid.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Beastmaster guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Where are frogs?

Frogs spawn near ponds, their arrival highlighted by the message: "Something is emerging from the ponds." They appear in groups, so defeat them one by one.

Where is the horse?

The horse spawns alongside the Furniture Trader. It cannot be tamed like other animals at the moment.

What flute is required for taming a Hellephant?

To tame this mighty beast, you will need to use a Strong Taming Flute.

