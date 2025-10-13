99 Nights in the Forest Beastmaster guide

After the release of the Taming Update, multiple strong Classes have been added to 99 Nights in the Forest. One of them is Beastmaster, which is centered on taming animals and using them to fight your battles. It allows you to keep five pets instead of the usual two, and also gives the unique ability to summon wolves at any time by using steaks.

Here's how you can obtain and level up the Beastmaster Class to unlock powerful perks in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to unlock Beastmaster in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Beastmaster Class (Image via Roblox)

Beastmaster can be unlocked from the Class Shop by spending 400 Diamonds. It offers better perks to players than the Zookeeper Class, albeit being quite costly.

The Class Shop can be found on the left after spawning in the lobby. To interact with it, press and hold the E button on PC. Alternatively, you can open this shop by clicking on the "classes" button on the left side of the game screen.

The Beastmaster is a four-star Class. So, it has a moderate chance of appearing in stock. You can also reroll the Class Shop stock by spending 99 Robux if the Beastmaster isn't available.

Diamonds for unlocking any Class can be acquired in several ways. The best methods are to complete the badge requirements, open diamond chests in Cultist Strongholds, and attend the Update Parties organized by the developers. The latter occurs an hour before the release of an update.

Level up requirements and perks of the Beastmaster in 99 Nights in the Forest

How to level up the Beastmaster Class (Image via Roblox)

A player using the Beastmaster Class starts with the Good Taming Flute in their inventory. This flute, which is an upgrade of the Old Taming Flute, can be used to tame arctic foxes, bunnies, wolves, and kiwis. Use it by equipping the item and then clicking on the animal that needs to be tamed.

Beastmaster users also have three steaks in their Sack. These steaks, besides satiating your hunger, can be used to summon tamed wolves. You can also use other steaks obtained from killing animals to summon 'paw-verful' companions.

Here are all the perks offered by the Beastmaster, alongside its level-up requirements in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Level Perks Requirements 1 You can summon tamed wolves with 3 steaks

You start with 3 steaks in your sack

You can have up to 5 pets None 2 Your wolves run much faster when attacking Deal damage with pets/summons: 0/5000 Summon wolves: 0/50 3 The first wolf you summon will be an alpha wolf Deal damage with pets/summons: 0/15000 Summon wolves: 0/150

If you prefer relying on pets for finishing your fights, this Class is perfect. You can keep wolves, alpha wolves, bears, and even mammoths as pets and be an unstoppable force of destruction in the forest. The Beastmaster also eliminates the need for you to scavenge any weapons or ammunition, as all your battles are fought by your tamed beasts.

The only downside to the Beastmaster is that it cannot automatically tame animals other than wolves. For instance, to make a pet out of a mammoth, you'll need to feed the creature its required food in every taming stage.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of Beastmaster?

The Beastmaster Class is priced at 400 Diamonds.

How many pets can be kept by a player with the Beastmaster Class?

A Beastmaster player can keep a total of five pets.

How do I get steaks?

Steaks have a chance to be dropped by the following animals after their death: wolf, alpha wolf, bear, polar bear, horse, and mammoth.

