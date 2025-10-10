Squid Kid 99 Nights in the Forest: How to find and save the child

In 99 Nights in the Forest, your primary goal is to rescue four children by venturing deep into the woods. Among the list of missing little ones is Squid Kid. This child can be seen wearing a large yellow squid hat, a striped yellow and black shirt, and skin-colored pants. He appears to be the most traumatized out of all the children, as his face displays noticeable distress in the poster.

Here's how you can find Squid Kid and bring him to your camp in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to find Squid Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest

Squid Kid's initial poster (Image via Roblox)

Squid Kid is the third of the missing children in 99 Nights in the Forest. He can be rescued after you upgrade your Campfire to Level 5. Saving this child requires you to enter the deepest parts of the forest, so be prepared to fight bears, wolves, frogs, and other creatures.

Initially, the Squid Kid's missing poster has black markings all over it. Once the Campfire reaches Level 5, this child's image appears on the poster, signifying that he is ready to be rescued from the forest.

The location of each missing kid is randomized in a playthrough. So, to rescue Squid Kid, interact with his poster. It will show you an arrow that points to the child's general direction. Follow this arrow until you reach a cave that is guarded by bears that wear yellow collars.

Bears are durable enemies that deal 40 damage per hit. To make matters more challenging, you will need to defeat every single collared bear guarding the cave to get a key that unlocks the door to the Squid Kid's cave. This key will be colored yellow, unlike Frog Keys, which are entirely green.

After getting the key, simply unlock the cave gate, go and store Squid Kid in your Sack, and then unstore the kid upon reaching your camp.

Thanks to the Taming Update, you can now make pets out of wild animals like wolves and bears. Use this guide to know all about the taming mechanic.

How to rescue Squid Kid in 99 Nights in the Forest

Tips to save Squid Kid (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and strategies to retrieve the imprisoned Squid Kid:

Get ranged weapons for fights : Laser Cannon, Rifle, Tactical Shotgun, and Raygun are some ideal weapons for fighting bears. Due to their immense range, you can kill the creatures while maintaining a distance.

: Laser Cannon, Rifle, Tactical Shotgun, and Raygun are some ideal weapons for fighting bears. Due to their immense range, you can kill the creatures while maintaining a distance. Get armor : Any armor, except the Poison Armor, reduces incoming damage. Consider finding and equipping one before attempting to save Squid Kid.

: Any armor, except the Poison Armor, reduces incoming damage. Consider finding and equipping one before attempting to save Squid Kid. Utilize bear traps: A bear becomes hostile the moment you enter its detection radius. Use this to your advantage: start sprinting and lure them into a bear trap. You can then kill the omnivore with any ranged weapon.

Although 99 Nights in the Forest can be soloed, it is recommended to team up with friends to get extra firepower for defeating bears and other threats.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Why is upgrading the Campfire necessary for saving Squid Kid?

Whenever the Campfire is upgraded, the map expands, allowing you to explore areas that were previously inaccessible. So, it is mandatory to improve the fire pit to find and save Squid Kid.

What does the Squid Kid do?

When rescued, the Squid Kid increases the day counter by a 1x multiplier.

How do I store Squid Kid in Sack?

Equip the Sack, approach Squid Kid, and then press the E button to store him.

