A One Piece Game codes in Roblox: Free reset, boosts, and more (September 2022)

The iconic One Piece manga and anime has served as a major source of inspiration for Roblox's A One Piece Game. Players can set sail into the open sea, chant sea shanties, and lead an adventurous life of piracy. To become a more powerful and famous pirate, they will need to use Beli, the game's currency, to purchase superior weapons and armor.
Players can easily acquire Beli with the help of free codes provided by the game's developers so that they can complete missions, learn new fighting techniques, and interact with their favorite characters from the franchise.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
Active codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
Given below are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 360KLIKES! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Race Reroll
- CodesWorkISwear - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2x Gems Boost
- JustSublol - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 2x Beli Boost
- Like4Codes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 minutes of 2x XP
- MochiComing! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Reroll
- Need2Sub! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Gem Boost
- Sub2Boss! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost
- SubNeeded! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Race Reset
- SUPERRR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Reroll
- ThebossYT - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Race Reroll
Detailed steps to redeem codes from this list have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox A One Piece Game
Unfortunately, these Roblox codes have expired and will not work in the game anymore:
- 100KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100k Beli
- 100KTWITTER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200k Beli
- 10KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
- 110KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards
- 120KSUBS - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Devil Fruit Reset
- 125KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Devil Fruit reset
- 155KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100k
- 170KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Devil Fruit Reset
- 1MILLION! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn x2 XP
- 200KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Devil Fruit Reset
- 20KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
- 20MVISITS - this code can be redeemed to reset your Devil Fruit
- 230KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Devil Fruit Reset
- 250KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Devil Fruit Reset
- 335KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Fruit Reset
- 35KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 135k Beli
- 3KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100k Beli
- 40KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
- 75KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 75k Beli
- 80MILLVISITS! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minutes of 2x Gems
- 90KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Beli
- CyborgSoon! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn Devil Fruit Reset
- DragonNext! - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 minutes of 2x Gems
- GEAR4SOON - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200,000 Beli
- PHOENIXV2 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
- SORRY4BUG - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200k Beli
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100k Beli
- SORRYWEFIXED - this code can be redeemed to reset your Devil Fruit
- TESTING - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100k Beli
- THOUSANDLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50k Beli
- UPDATE1 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200k Beli
- UPDATE7 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
- UPDATE7.5 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 150k Beli
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox's A One Piece Game
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem a Roblox code in this game:
- Open A One Piece Game on a device that can run Roblox.
- On the left side of the screen, tap the menu button.
- Next, click on the Twitter icon.
- In the area marked "code redemption," copy and paste one of the active codes listed above.
- Simply press the Enter key to receive the rewards.
To avoid any chance of errors or typos, it is best that players copy and paste these codes.