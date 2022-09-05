Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free coins, gems, and  Shock Lanter (September 2022)

Tower defense genre games are a fantastic way for Roblox gamers to pass time. In addition to being thrilling, the best tower defense games of 2022 may also be visually stunning, feature excellent music, or challenge players to strategy, all of which add to their excitement and fun memories.

In the Roblox Action Tower Defense game, players can use their own artillery, towers, and special abilities to protect their fortress from zombies and other formidable foes.

Players can acquire free items like Gems, Coins, and other items by redeeming free codes. They ought to exchange these products for the boost necessary to gain the upper hand in Roblox Tower Defense.

Players can utilize free codes for Roblox Action Tower Defense to fight zombies and safeguard the main fortress

Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

atdforlife - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems, 500 Coins, and a Shock Lanter

ShowMeTheGem - this code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Gems

ShowMeTheMoney - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1000 Coins

sixtyfivek - this code can be redeemed in the game for 65 Gems and 6.5k Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

newpity - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Likes2500 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

likes_40k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

thanksgiving - this code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Gems & 1,000 Coins

UpAndComing - this code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Gems

Visits100K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins

likes30k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

Likes4000 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

friends4ever - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

HauntedSwamp - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

lunarnewyear - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

Visits10K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins

Members300 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes300 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes6500 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins and 50 Gems

Visits1M - this code can be redeemed in the game for 500 Coins & 50 Gems

Likes1500 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

Cosmetic - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 1,000 Coins

challenge - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Likes1000 - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

Likes20K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

InfiniteReward - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

RewardLikes10K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

newweapon - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

christmas - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Likes_600 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1,500 Coins & 50 Gems

update16 - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

Likes100 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 100 Gems

LikesHit15K - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 1,500 Coins

staff - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

AFK - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

ActionTowerDefence - this code can be redeemed in the game for 150 Gems

DailyReward - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

halloween - this code can be redeemed in the game for 50 Gems & 500 Coins

Infinite - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2,000 Coins & 50 Gems

RewardLikes10K - this code can be redeemed in the game for free Gems & Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem Roblox codes in the game:

Open Action Tower Defense, then select the blue Twitter bird icon that appears on the screen's side.

There will be a window for code redemption. Copy and paste any active code from the list.

To redeem the benefits, tap on the "Redeem" button.

Users may always keep engaged with the game developers for the latest updates regarding the game and codes by linking them to their social media handles like following on Twitter or joining the Discord server.

