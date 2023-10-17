Alien Code locations in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 is a magnificent sci-fi title that is set in an eerie adaptation of Area 51. The game was released in 2014 by a team led by @homermafia1, and it was such a hit that it is still quite popular in the community. It has confirmed its place as one of the best sci-fi Roblox games ever made, and earned over 1.5 billion visits and 3.5 million favorites so far.

The game still manages to pull an average of 2,500 concurrently online players at any time of the day. And if you've ventured into the intriguing world of Roblox's Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51, you might have heard whispers about the enigmatic Alien Codes.

These five-digit numbers are the key to unlocking a realm of secrets within Area 51. So, stay tuned to learn more about how these codes work, where to find them, and more.

Unraveling Alien Code locations in Roblox's Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 (SAKTKIA51)

What are Alien Codes in Roblox SAKTKIA51?

First off, an Alien Code is like a golden ticket in Roblox SAKTKIA51. This five-digit number is like a shape-shifter, changing its location and value every time you hop onto a new server. It's your ticket to the Alien Chamber, which, when unlocked, not only grants you the ultimate secret badge, but also knocks one goal off your checklist.

All known locations in Roblox SAKTKIA51

As of now, there are 23 known locations for the Alien Codes. Here they are, jotted down for your convenience:

1) Alternate Entrance 1: Sneakily tucked away behind the table with the computer on it.

Sneakily tucked away behind the table with the computer on it. 2) Alternate Entrance 2: Hangs out on the back left wall.

Hangs out on the back left wall. 3) Black Tau Box Storage: At the back left, close to the vent.

At the back left, close to the vent. 4) Cafeteria: Takes a subtle spot on the side of the fountain, it can be easy to miss it as it blends in with the surroundings completely.

Takes a subtle spot on the side of the fountain, it can be easy to miss it as it blends in with the surroundings completely. 5) Cargo Area: Stashed behind a stack of boxes, which leads to the Secret Path that heads to the Meeting Room.

Stashed behind a stack of boxes, which leads to the Secret Path that heads to the Meeting Room. 6) Cargo Bridge: Hides out on the floor at the left bottom corner.

Hides out on the floor at the left bottom corner. 7) Computer Lab: Over the wall towards the large hall.

Over the wall towards the large hall. 8) Cubical Loop: On the wall, second closest to the Pack-A-Punch Machine.

On the wall, second closest to the Pack-A-Punch Machine. 9) Generator Room: Finds its spot on the right, can be easy to miss, since it is a bit out of sight.

Finds its spot on the right, can be easy to miss, since it is a bit out of sight. 10) Kitchen: Rests on the table, right where you'd least expect it.

Rests on the table, right where you'd least expect it. 11) Left and Right Corridor: Hangs back on the rear wall.

Hangs back on the rear wall. 12) Long Corridor: Dons a spot above the staircase on the wall.

Dons a spot above the staircase on the wall. 13) Medical Room: Located on the back wall.

Located on the back wall. 14) Meeting Room: Boldly sits atop the table.

Boldly sits atop the table. 15) Mineshaft: Keeps to the back left wall, staying a bit out of the spotlight.

Keeps to the back left wall, staying a bit out of the spotlight. 16) Restroom: Mysteriously finds its place on the back wall, staying discreet.

Mysteriously finds its place on the back wall, staying discreet. 17) Slenderman's Cage: Pulls a gravity-defying move, flipping vertically on the ceiling.

Pulls a gravity-defying move, flipping vertically on the ceiling. 18) Substance Closet Room: Chooses the back wall as its canvas, not one to be overlooked.

Chooses the back wall as its canvas, not one to be overlooked. 19) Tableware Room: Prefers the right side of the room, adding a dash of mystery to the scene.

Prefers the right side of the room, adding a dash of mystery to the scene. 20) Teleporter Room: Strategically located on the back wall behind the Teleporter.

Strategically located on the back wall behind the Teleporter. 21) The Hatch: On the back wall, but with a vertical twist.

On the back wall, but with a vertical twist. 22) UFO Room: On the wall above the table.

This concludes the no-frills guide to Alien Code locations in SAKTKIA51. So, next time you're on the hunt for this elusive digit combo, keep your eyes peeled in these spots.