All eggs in Plants Vs Brainrots and how to get them

Eggs are rare items that appear on the spawner alongside the brainrot-based characters in Plants Vs Brainrots. Each egg contains multiple Brainrots that generate hundreds of Cash every second. Most importantly, they don't get deleted from your inventory after a Rebirth, providing you with a reliable way to accumulate characters during your gameplay.

Plants Vs Brainrots currently features three eggs. This guide tells you how to get them all and what valuable Brainrots you'll find within.

List of all eggs in Plants Vs Brainrots

Eggs contain rare Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Although each egg contains a pool of possible Brainrots, you will get only one character upon opening it. Each Brainrot has a certain drop chance, unaffected by any potions or boosters, so you'll need to solely rely on your RNG luck.

Godly Lucky Egg

A Godly Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Godly Lucky Egg has a small chance of appearing on the spawner. It is awashed in the colors of a rainbow and has light blue question marks all over it. Possessing a high 25,000 HP, new players will struggle to defeat it unless they have multiple Mythic or higher rarity plants.

Here are the contents of the Godly Lucky Egg and their drop rates:

Tralalero Tralala - 45%

Kiwissimo - 25%

Giraffa Celeste - 20%

Matteo - 10%

Secret Lucky Egg

The Secret Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Secret Lucky Egg can spawn naturally, but it is more commonly seen during an Admin Abuse. It is colored red and has a white question mark in the middle. Notably, this egg has a massive 150,000 HP, so you'll need powerful plants like Shroombino and Mango to defeat it.

The Secret Lucky Egg contains three Brainrots, whose names and drop rates are provided below:

La Tomatoro - 50%

Los Tralaleritos - 40%

Garamararam - 10%

Meme Lucky Egg

The Meme Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Meme Lucky Egg has an incredibly low chance of arriving on the spawner. You can also buy it with Robux from the Shop. A single egg is priced at 249 Robux, three eggs at 699 Robux, and the pack of 10 is at 1999 Robux.

This egg, colored yellow with a white question mark in the middle, boasts a staggering 150,000 HP. It contains the following Limited Brainrots:

Armini Bodybuilderini - 55%

Squalo Cavallo - 35%

Bredda Ratto - 9%

Gattolini Owl - 1%

Consequently, the Gattolini Owl is the rarest Brainrot in this game. It is also the character with the highest base earnings at the moment.

More about eggs in Plants Vs Brainrots

Eggs are invaluable commodities (Image via Roblox)

Here are some things to remember about eggs in Plants Vs Brainrots:

Eggs can possess all kinds of Mutations like Neon and Galactic.

When spawned, eggs can choose to march on any unlocked row in your garden.

Eggs, when defeated, are stored in the "Gear" section of your inventory.

Buying a Meme Lucky Egg from the Shop automatically adds it to your inventory.

It is possible to take eggs from other players as gifts.

As the developers continue to release updates, more eggs are expected to be added to Plants Vs Brainrots.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Do eggs disappear after a Rebirth?

No, eggs don't get deleted following a Rebirth.

What is the cost of a single Meme Lucky Egg?

A single Meme Lucky Egg costs 249 Robux in the Shop.

What is the best way to get eggs?

To get eggs in bulk, attend Admin Abuse festivities. The developers spawn several eggs to thank players for their support.

