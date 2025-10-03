Which is the rarest Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Plants Vs Brainrots includes a fair bit of collection experience. Any Brainrots defeated by your plants are added to your inventory, which you can then place in your base to earn Money. All of them are divided into multiple rarity categories, starting from Rare and ending with Limited. However, one unit stands apart from the rest due to its sheer difficulty in acquisition.

Here's all you need to know about the rarest Brainrot, its availability, and its income rate in Plants Vs Brainrots.

About the rarest Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots

Meme Egg can be purchased from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the Gattolini Owlini is the rarest Brainrot in Plants Vs Brainrots. It belongs to the Limited category, which is at the top of the game's rarity hierarchy, and it cannot be obtained directly from the spawner like the usual characters.

The Gattolini Owlini is obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg. Notably, it is the rarest Brainrot in this particular egg, possessing a 1% drop chance. Trading is the only alternative for acquiring this character, but you must have a friend or a player willing to part with their Owlini in exchange for some other unit.

Unlike other Limited Brainrots, such as the Hotspotini Burrito and Dragon Cannelloni, the Gattolini Owl does not appear on the spawner. Instead, the Meme Lucky Egg has an extremely small chance of arriving on it, and this item has a whopping 150,000 HP.

The Meme Lucky Egg can also be purchased from the Shop with Robux. A single egg costs 299 Robux, but there are discounts on the bundle of three and 10 eggs. Remember, the Gattolini Owl's acquisition is solely based on RNG, so you may not get it even after hatching 20 or more eggs.

Check our comprehensive guide on all Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots to know about each character's rarity and obtainability.

All Limited Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

Limited Brainrots are immensely rare (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining Limited Brainrots is like finding gold. Not only do they have high earning rates, but they are also incredibly rare, making them invaluable in trading.

Here are the details of every Limited character in Plants Vs Brainrots:

Gattolini Owlini : Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 1%. It generates 25,000 Money every second.

: Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 1%. It generates 25,000 Money every second. Bredda Ratto : Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 9%. It generates 7500 Money every second.

: Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 9%. It generates 7500 Money every second. Squalo Cavallo : Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 35%. It generates 2500 Money every second.

: Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 35%. It generates 2500 Money every second. Armini Bodybuilderini : Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 55%. It generates 1000 Money every second.

: Obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg with a drop rate of 55%. It generates 1000 Money every second. 67 : Spawned by the developers during Admin Abuse events. It generates 16,900 Money every second.

: Spawned by the developers during Admin Abuse events. It generates 16,900 Money every second. Hotspotini Burrito : Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 375 Money every second.

: Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 375 Money every second. Esok Sekolah : Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 5000 Money every second.

: Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 5000 Money every second. Rhino Toasterino : Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 1000 Money every second.

: Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 1000 Money every second. Chef Cabracadabra : Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 2400 Money every second.

: Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 2400 Money every second. Dragon Cannelloni: Obtain it from the spawner after defeating its boss form. It generates 7500 Money every second.

This article will be updated the moment more Limited Brainrots are released.

Also check: How to get luck in Plants Vs Brainrots

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Which is the rarest Brainrot?

Currently, the Gattolini Owlini is the rarest Brainrot. It has a mere 1% drop chance in the Meme Lucky Egg, an item that is rare in itself.

Which Brainrot has the highest base income rate?

Currently, the Gattolini Owlini has the highest income rate.

Are there any fuse recipes involving Limited Brainrots?

There are no fuse recipes involving Limited units at the moment.

