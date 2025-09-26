In Don't Wake the Brainrots, gears are important tools that boost your movement speed and provide other uses when equipped. Most of them can be purchased with Cash, but the best ones, such as the Ban Hammer and Magic Carpet, are Robux-exclusive. A player can hold any number of gears in their inventory and even sell them for half their original price.
Gears can be used to troll other players as well as evade the giant Brainrots guarding the characters. This guide tells you about each item, its cost, and its effects in this Roblox experience.
List of all gears in Don't Wake the Brainrots
While you can buy several gears at a time, it is only possible to possess one item of a kind in Don't Wake the Brainrots. You cannot equip two Laser Guns or deploy multiple Traps in a particular instance.
The following gears are currently available in the game. Note each of their uses and provided benefits before making a purchase.
The Baseball Bat is given for free to all players when they enter the game. You can use it to interrupt others while they are stealing, making them drop the character they were holding. The bat has a large swing area but a long wind-up time.
How to buy gears in Don't Wake the Brainrots
The Gear Shop menu can be opened in a couple of ways. You can either press the Gear button on the left side of the screen or interact with the character managing Tung's Gear Shop. This shop is located at the end of every base.
There are no Cash alternatives for buying the Magic Carpet and the Ban Hammer. Both can only be bought with Robux, provided you have the required currency in your account. The Magic Carpet eases your traversal around the map, while the Ban Hammer is a potent weapon that can be used to overwhelm players.
You can access the Gear Shop at any time during your gameplay. Cash for making any purchases in this shop is generated by the characters placed in your base. The higher the rarity of the character, the more money it gives every second.
FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots
Do gears carry forward to your next gameplay session?
Gears are saved in your hotbar and inventory. They don't disappear when you restart the game.
Does a deployed Trap hurt the user?
No. A Trap deployed by you won't hurt you.
What is the other way to get gears?
Besides purchasing them from the Gear Shop, you can get gears like White Slap and Electric Slap by performing Rebirths.
