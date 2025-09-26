In Don't Wake the Brainrots, gears are important tools that boost your movement speed and provide other uses when equipped. Most of them can be purchased with Cash, but the best ones, such as the Ban Hammer and Magic Carpet, are Robux-exclusive. A player can hold any number of gears in their inventory and even sell them for half their original price.

Ad

Gears can be used to troll other players as well as evade the giant Brainrots guarding the characters. This guide tells you about each item, its cost, and its effects in this Roblox experience.

List of all gears in Don't Wake the Brainrots

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

While you can buy several gears at a time, it is only possible to possess one item of a kind in Don't Wake the Brainrots. You cannot equip two Laser Guns or deploy multiple Traps in a particular instance.

Ad

Trending

The following gears are currently available in the game. Note each of their uses and provided benefits before making a purchase.

Gear Cost Sell price Description Baseball Bat N.A. N.A. Starter gear Trap $500 $250 Catch players in a trap Rusty Coil $1,500 $750 10% Speed Springy Coil $25,000 $12,500 20% Speed Bouncy Coil $500,000 $250,000 35% Speed Zoom Coil $7,500,000 $3,750,000 50% Speed Lightning Coil $25,000,000 $12,500,000 75% Speed Rainbow Coil 150,000,000 or 199 Robux $75,000,000 100% Speed Grapple Hook $300,000,000 $150,000,000 Glide across the map Freeze Ray $500,000,000 $250,000,000 Temporarily freezes brainrots Invisibility Cloak $1,000,000,000 $500,000,000 Be undetectable to brainrots Laser Gun $12,500,000,000 $6,250,000,000 Fling players with a laser! Ban Hammer 1499 Robux N.A. Fling players to the moon! Magic Carpet 299 Robux N.A. Let's you fly around the map

Ad

The Baseball Bat is given for free to all players when they enter the game. You can use it to interrupt others while they are stealing, making them drop the character they were holding. The bat has a large swing area but a long wind-up time.

To steal a character, you'll need to skillfully evade the giant Brainrots and team up with other players on a server. Here's a complete guide on stealing in Don't Wake the Brainrots.

Ad

How to buy gears in Don't Wake the Brainrots

Tung's Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Gear Shop menu can be opened in a couple of ways. You can either press the Gear button on the left side of the screen or interact with the character managing Tung's Gear Shop. This shop is located at the end of every base.

Ad

There are no Cash alternatives for buying the Magic Carpet and the Ban Hammer. Both can only be bought with Robux, provided you have the required currency in your account. The Magic Carpet eases your traversal around the map, while the Ban Hammer is a potent weapon that can be used to overwhelm players.

You can access the Gear Shop at any time during your gameplay. Cash for making any purchases in this shop is generated by the characters placed in your base. The higher the rarity of the character, the more money it gives every second.

Ad

Also check: 5 Roblox games like Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots

Do gears carry forward to your next gameplay session?

Gears are saved in your hotbar and inventory. They don't disappear when you restart the game.

Does a deployed Trap hurt the user?

No. A Trap deployed by you won't hurt you.

What is the other way to get gears?

Besides purchasing them from the Gear Shop, you can get gears like White Slap and Electric Slap by performing Rebirths.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025