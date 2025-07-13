All new Pets in Grow a Garden Pet Mutation Update

Grow a Garden's Pet Mutations update, which is an expansion of the Prehistoric update, arrived on July 12, 2025. It has brought in many fresh Seeds, Gear, a new mechanic to mutate pets, and some fresh dinosaur critters. The content was revealed a few days before the arrival of the patch via some admin-specific events.

Finally, all the fresh content of the Pet Mutation update has gone live. So, read on to check out all the new Pets.

All fresh Pets introduced in the Grow a Garden Pet Mutation update

Here are all the Pets (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the Pets introduced with the Pet Mutation update in Grow a Garden and their passive abilities:

Parasaurolophus (Legendary) - Tilla

This Legendary Pet goes to the cosmetic crate that has the highest open time every 30.39 seconds, and reduces its open time by 175.32 seconds. There's also a 56.89% chance for this open-time reduction to be multiplied by 7.71x.

Iguanodon (Legendary) - Fawny

This pet's ability grants all active dinosaur-type pets an additional 0.50 XP/s.

Pachycephalosaurus (Legendary) - Neko

Neko grants a 7.49% chance to duplicate a crafted item.

Dilophosaurus (Mythical) - Shano

Every 10 minutes, Shano opens its frills and spits out venom that spreads to 10.89 other random pets, boosting their cooldown by 92.24 seconds or granting 2179.13 XP.

Ankylosaurus (Mythical) - Samira

When a player steals a fruit from your garden, there's a 16.78% chance that this pet will retrieve your stolen fruit.

Spinosaurus (Divine) - Simon

Every 19.46 minutes, this pet absorbs a random mutation from 3.62 fruits in your garden. Next, it roars, spreading this mutation to a fruit in your garden.

How to acquire the fresh Pets introduced in the Pet Mutation update

Purchase the Pets from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

To obtain any of the fresh Pets introduced in the Pet Mutation update, you can purchase the Premium Primal Egg pack from the Limited Time Shop. A single pack costs 149 Robux, while three packs cost 429 Robux. You can also buy 10 packs at a discounted price of 1,269 Robux.

How does it work?

Upon a purchase, the pack yields one of the seven offered Pets randomly. Here are all the Pets and the chances of acquiring them:

Parasaurolophus: 34%

Iguanodon: 32.5%

Pachycephalosaurus: 28%

Dilophosaurus: 3%

Ankylosaurus: 1%

Spinosaurus: 0.5%

An undisclosed Pet: 1%

FAQs related to the Pet Mutation update in Grow a Garden

When did the Pet Mutation update go live?

The patch went live on July 12, 2025.

What is the content that the Pet Mutation update has brought?

Besides the fresh Pets, the patch has brought a fresh Pet Mutation mechanic, new Seeds, events like the Zombie Brains, and Gears.

