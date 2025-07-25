  • home icon
All new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest Crafting Update

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 20:44 GMT
99 Night in the Forest loading screen
You can now upgrade the Crafting Bench to Level 5 (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is a core mechanic in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. By building structures such as beds and farm plots, you settle in the forest and brace yourself for the dangers. The Crafting Update, released on July 25, 2025, added several new structures to help you increase your survival odds. Some of them even demand the rare Gem of the Forest to be created.

This guide informs you about all the new craftable structures brought by the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update.

List of all new structures in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest

Crafting requires you to gather certain materials (Image via Roblox)
Crafting requires you to gather certain materials (Image via Roblox)

The Crafting Update has introduced nine new structures, including a Crafting Bench that unlocks Tier 5 of crafting. It is the current highest crafting tier in this survival-horror experience.

also-read-trending Trending

The following list features the names, requirements, and descriptions of all the new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest:

StructureCrafting requirementsDescription
Bunny Trap5 Logs
Place near a bunny burrow to catch food
Freezer4 BoltsStore food cleanly
Log Wall12 LogsFortifies your base
Radar10 Bolt and 15 Logs
Uses scrap to detect important places on the map
Torch6 Bolts and 6 Logs
Expands the safe zone by a small amount
Crafting Bench Level 550 Bolts, 50 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest
Unlocks Tier 5 of crafting
Respawn Capsule40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest
Next player to die after charging will respawn here immediately
Temporal Accelerometer40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest
Skips the next night completely after charging
Weather Machine40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest
No rain or thunderstorms for 3 days after charging
You can only make Crafting Bench Level 5 after unlocking all the previous levels. Interestingly, the new bench level is the only one that requires the rare Gem of the Forest, which can be obtained from Cultist Strongholds.

Usage of the new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest

The newest Crafting Bench level (Image via Roblox)
The newest Crafting Bench level (Image via Roblox)

Here is a detailed explanation of what each of the new structures offers:

  • Bunny Trap: Besides catching bunnies, they can trap Cultists after luring them out of their strongholds.
  • Freezer: This acts as a storage for your food items, such as Meat, Carrots, and Berries.
  • Log Wall: You can stack an infinite number of Log Walls to prevent Cutlists and animals from entering your camp.
  • Radar: The Radar can be used to detect important places, such as the locations of treasure chests on the map.
  • Torch: You can place several Torches to increase the safe zone.
  • Respawn Capsule: As the name suggests, it gives you a free respawn. However, it needs to charge for a few minutes before providing the benefit.
  • Temporal Accelerometer: After charging, it skips the entire next night. It also works when the Campfire is out, saving you from the deer monster.
  • Weather Machine: Thunder can inflict a lot of damage, whereas rain can quickly deplete your Campfire's fuel. The Weather Machine eliminates both these problems by preventing rain and thunder for three days.
How to craft structures in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox)
The Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is a straightforward process. To get started, check the crafting recipe for the desired structure by interacting with the Crafting Bench. Next, you must gather wood and scraps, and in some cases, special items such as Cultist Gems and Gems of the Forest.

After acquiring all the materials, drop them on the grinder next to the Crafting Bench. The final steps are to select the structure's crafting recipe and press the "Craft" button. You'll obtain a blueprint, which you can use to set up the structure anywhere in your base.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What are the requirements for Crafting Bench Level 5?

You'll need 50 Bolts, 50 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest for Crafting Bench Level 5.

How do I use the Radar?

To use the Radar, approach it and press and hold the 'E' button (Interact).

Who does the Respawn Capsule respawn?

The Respawn Capsule respawns the first player who dies after it has been charged.

