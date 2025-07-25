All new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest Crafting Update

Crafting is a core mechanic in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. By building structures such as beds and farm plots, you settle in the forest and brace yourself for the dangers. The Crafting Update, released on July 25, 2025, added several new structures to help you increase your survival odds. Some of them even demand the rare Gem of the Forest to be created.

Ad

This guide informs you about all the new craftable structures brought by the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update.

List of all new structures in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest

Crafting requires you to gather certain materials (Image via Roblox)

The Crafting Update has introduced nine new structures, including a Crafting Bench that unlocks Tier 5 of crafting. It is the current highest crafting tier in this survival-horror experience.

Ad

Trending

The following list features the names, requirements, and descriptions of all the new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Structure Crafting requirements Description Bunny Trap 5 Logs Place near a bunny burrow to catch food Freezer 4 Bolts Store food cleanly Log Wall 12 Logs Fortifies your base Radar 10 Bolt and 15 Logs Uses scrap to detect important places on the map Torch 6 Bolts and 6 Logs Expands the safe zone by a small amount Crafting Bench Level 5 50 Bolts, 50 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest Unlocks Tier 5 of crafting Respawn Capsule 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest Next player to die after charging will respawn here immediately Temporal Accelerometer 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest Skips the next night completely after charging Weather Machine 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest No rain or thunderstorms for 3 days after charging

Ad

You can only make Crafting Bench Level 5 after unlocking all the previous levels. Interestingly, the new bench level is the only one that requires the rare Gem of the Forest, which can be obtained from Cultist Strongholds.

Usage of the new structures in 99 Nights in the Forest

The newest Crafting Bench level (Image via Roblox)

Here is a detailed explanation of what each of the new structures offers:

Ad

Bunny Trap : Besides catching bunnies, they can trap Cultists after luring them out of their strongholds.

: Besides catching bunnies, they can trap Cultists after luring them out of their strongholds. Freezer : This acts as a storage for your food items, such as Meat, Carrots, and Berries.

: This acts as a storage for your food items, such as Meat, Carrots, and Berries. Log Wall : You can stack an infinite number of Log Walls to prevent Cutlists and animals from entering your camp.

: You can stack an infinite number of Log Walls to prevent Cutlists and animals from entering your camp. Radar : The Radar can be used to detect important places, such as the locations of treasure chests on the map.

: The Radar can be used to detect important places, such as the locations of treasure chests on the map. Torch : You can place several Torches to increase the safe zone.

: You can place several Torches to increase the safe zone. Respawn Capsule : As the name suggests, it gives you a free respawn. However, it needs to charge for a few minutes before providing the benefit.

: As the name suggests, it gives you a free respawn. However, it needs to charge for a few minutes before providing the benefit. Temporal Accelerometer : After charging, it skips the entire next night. It also works when the Campfire is out, saving you from the deer monster.

: After charging, it skips the entire next night. It also works when the Campfire is out, saving you from the deer monster. Weather Machine: Thunder can inflict a lot of damage, whereas rain can quickly deplete your Campfire's fuel. The Weather Machine eliminates both these problems by preventing rain and thunder for three days.

Ad

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

How to craft structures in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox)

Crafting is a straightforward process. To get started, check the crafting recipe for the desired structure by interacting with the Crafting Bench. Next, you must gather wood and scraps, and in some cases, special items such as Cultist Gems and Gems of the Forest.

Ad

After acquiring all the materials, drop them on the grinder next to the Crafting Bench. The final steps are to select the structure's crafting recipe and press the "Craft" button. You'll obtain a blueprint, which you can use to set up the structure anywhere in your base.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Crafting Update patch notes

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What are the requirements for Crafting Bench Level 5?

Ad

You'll need 50 Bolts, 50 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest for Crafting Bench Level 5.

How do I use the Radar?

To use the Radar, approach it and press and hold the 'E' button (Interact).

Who does the Respawn Capsule respawn?

The Respawn Capsule respawns the first player who dies after it has been charged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025