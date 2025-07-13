Pet Mutations is a new mechanic introduced with the eponymous expansion in Grow a Garden. It allows players to either enhance existing traits of their owned Pets or replace them with new ones. These modifications allow the animals to exude certain effects that affect the items around them. That said, there are certain prerequisites to be fulfilled in order to get these Mutations for your Pets.
This article lists all the Pet Mutations in the garden sim.
Listing all Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden
There are a total of 12 Mutations your Pets can get in the game, as of this writing. Here are all of them and their odds of appearing in your Pet:
How to activate a Pet Mutation
Players can only activate a modification by putting their Pet inside the Pet Mutation chamber, found beside the Pet Eggs shop. However, only Pets above Level 50 are eligible for this process. Furthermore, it will cost 500 million Sheckles each time. You'll then need to wait for an hour. After that, the chamber will randomly apply one of the Mutations listed above in the table.
If you don't like the Mutation, you can repeat the process. However, you'll need to raise that Pet to Level 50 again and spend another 500M Sheckles.
FAQs regarding Pet Mutations
Is there any guaranteed way to acquire a specific Mutation?
Currently, there is no guaranteed way to acquire a specific Mutation for your Pet. That said, the modification RNG is influenced by two factors:
- The odds of a Mutation appearing
- How well it complements the existing traits of the Pet
What is the best Pet Mutation?
If you're looking to earn the most money, Ascended is the best Mutation for your Pet. It provides the Dawnbound Mutation to a fruit, increasing its price by 150x.
What are the prerequisites for applying a Pet Mutation?
These modifications can only be applied to a Level 50 or higher Pet. Furthermore, it will cost 500 million Sheckles each time.
