Pet Mutations is a new mechanic introduced with the eponymous expansion in Grow a Garden. It allows players to either enhance existing traits of their owned Pets or replace them with new ones. These modifications allow the animals to exude certain effects that affect the items around them. That said, there are certain prerequisites to be fulfilled in order to get these Mutations for your Pets.

This article lists all the Pet Mutations in the garden sim.

Listing all Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden

All Mutations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

There are a total of 12 Mutations your Pets can get in the game, as of this writing. Here are all of them and their odds of appearing in your Pet:

Pet Mutation Odds of appearing Effect Shiny 32.15% Provides an additional 15% boost to the pet's XP per second. Inverted 16.08% Provides an additional 30% boost to the pet's XP per second. Windy 9.65% Every 5 minutes, there is a 25% chance that a nearby fruit becomes Windstruck. Frozen 9.65% Every 3 minutes, there is a 25% chance a nearby fruit becomes Frozen. Golden 6.43% Provides a big increase to the pet's passive. Tiny 6.43% Pet is very tiny. Has a 20% slower hunger rate. Gains an additional 10 XP per second. Mega 6.43% Pet is gigantic. Has a 20% faster hunger rate. Gains an additional 20 XP per second. IronSkin 3.22% When another player steals from you, grants a 35% chance you get the stolen fruit as well. Radiant 3.22% Every 25 minutes, emits sunshine at a random nearby plant and advances their growth by 24 hours. Shocked 3.22% During a Thunderstorm, every 55 seconds, has a 25% chance to attract lightning, shocking nearby fruits. Rainbow 3.22% Provides a bigger increase to the pet's passive. Ascended 0.32% Every 6 hours, a nearby fruit ascends to a higher realm, applying the Dawnbound mutation.

How to activate a Pet Mutation

The Pet Mutations chamber (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Players can only activate a modification by putting their Pet inside the Pet Mutation chamber, found beside the Pet Eggs shop. However, only Pets above Level 50 are eligible for this process. Furthermore, it will cost 500 million Sheckles each time. You'll then need to wait for an hour. After that, the chamber will randomly apply one of the Mutations listed above in the table.

If you don't like the Mutation, you can repeat the process. However, you'll need to raise that Pet to Level 50 again and spend another 500M Sheckles.

FAQs regarding Pet Mutations

Is there any guaranteed way to acquire a specific Mutation?

Currently, there is no guaranteed way to acquire a specific Mutation for your Pet. That said, the modification RNG is influenced by two factors:

The odds of a Mutation appearing

How well it complements the existing traits of the Pet

What is the best Pet Mutation?

If you're looking to earn the most money, Ascended is the best Mutation for your Pet. It provides the Dawnbound Mutation to a fruit, increasing its price by 150x.

What are the prerequisites for applying a Pet Mutation?

These modifications can only be applied to a Level 50 or higher Pet. Furthermore, it will cost 500 million Sheckles each time.

