All Plants Vs Brainrots cards and their effects

The arrival of cards has improved upon the collection experience of Plants Vs Brainrots. Apart from filling your brainrot and plants index, you can now obtain and equip tiered cards of various rarities to get different perks. It is also possible to merge similar cards to upgrade their tiers and, in turn, get better benefits.

Here's a look at every card and its effect in Roblox Plants Vs Brainrots.

List of all cards and their effects in Plants Vs Brainrots

Cards are of five rarities (Image via Roblox)

Obtained from card packs, cards are segregated into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary in increasing order of their rarity. Their rarity affects their drop chance in a pack. Consequently, the Legendary cards have a drop rate of less than 1% in the game.

A total of 35 cards can be obtained in Plants Vs Brainrots. Their names, rarities, effects, and drop rates are given below.

Card Rarity Effect Drop chance Secret Collection Legendary 25% higher chance for Secret brainrots to spawn 0.05% Limited Collection Legendary 25% higher chance for Limited brainrots to spawn 0.09% Godly Collection Legendary 25% higher chance for Godly brainrots to spawn 0.14% Frozen Blast Legendary Frozen brainrots take 1000 damage per second 0.18% Toxic Cloud Legendary Slaying a brainrot has a 5% chance to release a poisonous cloud dealing 100 damage per second 0.23% Doom Bloom Legendary 35% increased damage dealt by plants 0.28% Inferno Petal Epic Magma brainrots explode for 10% of their max HP on death. 0.37% Overgrowth Epic Luck is increased by 50% 0.46% Mythic Collection Epic 25% higher chance for Mythic brainrots to spawn 0.55% Aura Epic As long as there is a boss in the lane, all brainrots enemies are 50% weakened 0.65% Mono-Crop Mindset Epic When an entire row is the same plant type, they deal 15% more damage 0.74% Petal Storm Epic Every 10th hit from a plant releases a wave of petals that deal 5,000 AoE damage 0.83% Bloom Ascendant Epic After slaying 1000 brainrots, buff all plants stats by 100% for 5 minutes 0.92% Rizzrot Manifestation Epic Luck is increased by 50% 1.02% Freezing Field Epic Every 50 brainrots slain, freeze all brainrots for 5 seconds 1.11% Meteor Strike Epic Every 50 brainrots slain, a meteor strikes dealing 25,000 damage to all brainrots 1.20% Bloom Bank Epic 10% of all currency earned is stored; unleashed as a 3x payout burst when you slay 500 brainrots 1.29% Tile Trio Rare If three plants with the same type are on the same tile, they have 15% increased damage 1.94% Frozen Frenzy Rare Plants deal additional 35% more damage to frozen brainrots 2.08% Plant Frenzy Rare Every 25 brainrots slain by a plant sends it into 100% Frenzy for 8 seconds 2.22% Spirit Bloom Rare Every 25 brainrots slain, randomly buff one plant with 10% Rage for 10 seconds 2.31% Legendary Collection Uncommon 25% higher chance for Legendary brainrots to spawn 3.70% Home Run Uncommon Every brainrot slain using a bat deals 80% of their max health as damage to all brainrots 3.93% Chain Lightning Uncommon Every 50 brainrots slain, summons chain lightning that strikes 5 random brainrots for 10,000 damage 4.16% Solar Burst Uncommon Every 200 brainrots slain, instantly grants 10 minutes of bonus money based on $/s 4.39% Time Blossom Uncommon After slaying 100 brainrots, slow time by 50% for 10 seconds 4.50% Secret Slayer Uncommon Every secret rarity brainrot slain grants 10x your Cash per Minute instantly 4.62% Rare Collection Common 25% higher chance for Rare brainrots to spawn 6.47% Epic Collection Common 25% higher chance for Epic brainrots to spawn 6.47% Sunflower Flurry Common Sunflowers have a 10% chance to attack +1 times 7.39% Pumpkin Flurry Common Pumpkins have a 10% chance to attack +1 times 7.39% Cactus Flurry Common Cacti have a 10% chance to attack +1 times 7.39% Batter Up Common Your bats deal 30% more damage 7.86% Whirlwind Common Every 100 brainrots slain, summons a gust of wind that knocks back all brainrots to the start 8.32% Brainrot Blessing Common 10% increased income from all brainrots 9.24%

To equip a card, interact with the Player Cards station on the right side of the spawner. This will open the Equip Cards menu, where you can select and equip any of your acquired cards.

There are a total of five card slots. Each slot is unlocked after you achieve a certain Rebirth level, with all slots becoming available once you perform Rebirth 5.

Card packs in Plants Vs Brainrots can be obtained in four different ways. Each method has been explained in this comprehensive guide.

How to merge cards in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Card Merging station (Image via Roblox)

All cards obtained from packs begin with Tier I. You can increase their tiers by utilizing the Card Merging station, located opposite the Fuse Machine on Central Island. To upgrade a card, you must possess two copies of the same.

Here's a quick guide on using the Card Merging station:

Approach the Card Merging station and interact with it by pressing the E key on PC.

Select the three identical cards that need to be merged.

Wait for the merging animation to be completed.

Collect the upgraded card by clicking on the screen.

You can check your entire collection by using the "View Cards" tool. This unsellable item can be found in your inventory.

Best cards in Plants Vs Brainrots

Grab the best cards to overpower brainrots (Image via Roblox)

The following cards are a must-have for players due to their amazing effects:

Secret Collection : This enhances the spawn rate of Secret brainrots, letting you get rare units in your collection.

: This enhances the spawn rate of Secret brainrots, letting you get rare units in your collection. Limited Collection : This enhances the spawn rate of Limited brainrots as well as the Meme Lucky Egg.

: This enhances the spawn rate of Limited brainrots as well as the Meme Lucky Egg. Doom Bloom : Perfect for beginners, as this card increases the damage of all their plants.

: Perfect for beginners, as this card increases the damage of all their plants. Overgrowth : Drastically increases the luck stat, thereby increasing the spawn rate of rarer brainrots in the game.

: Drastically increases the luck stat, thereby increasing the spawn rate of rarer brainrots in the game. Bloom Bank: The ideal card for increasing your bank account. It stores 10% of all earned currency, and after you slay 500 brainrots, the stored amount is tripled.

Note that the card effects are stackable with the bonuses offered by weather events and potions.

Also check: All Brainrots in Plants Vs Brainrots

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What does the Inferno Petal card do?

The Inferno Petal makes magma brainrots explode for 10% of their max HP upon death. Magma units appear on the spawner during the Eruption admin event.

Is it possible to merge similar cards but of different tiers?

No, this function is unavailable at the moment.

Does any card apply Mutations?

Currently, there are no such cards.

