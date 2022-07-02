Anime Combat Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts, Coins, and more

In Roblox Anime Combat Simulator, players must recruit warriors from numerous anime worlds. To become the greatest, they must explore the map and defeat tough adversaries. This may be a difficult assignment for newcomers. Luckily, they can use the codes listed in the article to get a headstart on their venture.

Codes that can be used to obtain free items are often offered by the developers. The codes for this game for the month of June can be redeemed to get Coins, Power Boosts, and more. These Coins can be used to buy several in-game items.

Newbies may utilize the free items acquired through these codes to enlist the greatest warriors and overcome multiple challenging foes as underdogs.

Codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator showers players with special items and more

Active codes

These are the codes that are currently active in the game. These codes may expire soon, so redeeming them as soon as possible would be the best way to go.

3000SubsTwitter – Redeem code for free rewards (New code)

– Redeem code for free rewards (New code) RAGNAROK_UPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards (New code)

– Redeem code for free rewards (New code) GROUP_80K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_65K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards UPDATE_NARUTO_SHIPPUDEN – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_55K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 12K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost GROUP_50K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost NARUTO_UPDATE – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_45K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_35K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 10k_likes – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts

– Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts 8k_likes – Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost LelyGamer – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost BolinhoBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost OpenSamu – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost Xou – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost MedTw – Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost 5k_likes – Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost TigreTV – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost JeffBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost UP_LIKES – Redeem code for 5,000 Yen & a 2 Hour Luck Boost

Inactive codes

This one code is no longer valid.

1K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Yen

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

Obtain freebies by following these simple steps:

Launch Roblox Anime Combat Simulator on your PC or Mobile device. Inside the game, click on the up arrow button on the side of the screen. Click the Bell button, and a new Codes box will appear on the screen. Copy a code from our list and paste it into the INSERT CODE HERE textbox. Make sure to hit the Enter button on the keyboard to claim the reward.

Because the codes are case-sensitive, readers should copy and paste them to avoid typos and other errors. If any of the codes do not work, restart the game. This will land players in a new server where things should operate properly. If a code does not function after restarting the game, players may conclude that it has expired.

What to do with the freebies?

The new players stand to profit the most from the codes. Roblox Anime Combat Simulator is a difficult game that demands players to battle the most powerful foes in order to progress. However, newcomers may use these codes to get freebies in order to survive in PVP battles against seasoned players and other challenging opponents. Redeeming the codes yields a large number of Coins, which players may store and spend to purchase various in-game products and activities.

Moreover, if players are stuck fighting difficult bosses, they can use Power Boost to temporarily enhance their damage.

How to get new codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator?

To learn about the release of new codes, players must follow @Paida_sc, the game's official Twitter handle. Players can also get exclusive updates and other game-related content on Twitter.

Players may also join the official Roblox Anime Combat Simulator Discord server to communicate with other players and learn a few tricks that might help them in the game. The Discord channel is frequently used to discuss game news as well.

The developers routinely provide new codes for special events, milestones, and other game-related events.

