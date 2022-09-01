Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free gems, spins, and more (September 2022)

Created by CL Studios, Anime Journey brings a riveting adventure for Roblox players to dive into. One can customize their avatars as popular characters from prominent anime such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Naruto. Starting as a novice, the character can grow up to be a special warrior and keep progressing by killing villains at each level and map.

Roblox codes can expedite this growth by giving players all kinds of in-game currency and spins to select their preferred powers. They can also get boosts that help gain more experience.

All the codes players will need in Roblox Anime Journey

Active codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Here are the active codes in the game:

35K_LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Spins and 100 Gems

40K_LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 Gems and 15 Spins

60K_FAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP and a Stat Reset (New)

BOKUNOHERO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Spins and 100 Gems

KELVINGTS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins and a clothing item

LEADERBOARDS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Gems and 10 Spins (New)

LELYGAMER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20k Coins and 10 Minutes of XP Boost

MYHEROACADEMIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20k Coins and an XP Boost

OGVEXX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Minute Boost (New)

THANKS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20k Coins, and 1 hour of XP Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

15KDISC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

25KDISC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset, 15 minutes of 2x XP, and 15 Spins

2kplayers - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Stat Reset and 5 Spins

40KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Spins

5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

7.5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

AtlasZero - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

BLACKCLOVER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 spins

Central_Nerd - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Spins

EXP_BOOST - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn an XP Boost

Frango - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 Spins

GEMS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Gems

lely_sc - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 spins

lelygamer - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 spins

LITTLE_UPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5k Coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, and a 10-minute XP Boost

LucasBestDev - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 spins

NEWUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

REBALANCE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 Spins

SorryForShuts - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3 Spins

SPINFOREVERYONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Spins

TigreTV - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 spins

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Journey

The following are the easy steps to redeem the code in-game:

Enter your username and password to get into the Roblox platform.

In the search field, enter "Roblox Anime Journey" to find the game on the webpage.

Click on the Gift button on the side of the screen once the game has fully launched.

In the "Put the code here" box, copy and paste any active code from the list.

After the users hit enter, the promised bonuses will be credited to their Roblox accounts.

The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it, as typing it could lead to persistent errors.

