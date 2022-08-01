Anime Journey codes in Roblox: Free spins, resets, and more (August 2022)

The fastest way to get started in the game is by using Roblox Anime Journey redeem codes. When players spend their coupons, they will gain bonus spins and some equipment to help them upgrade their avatars.

On March 4, 2022, Anime Journey, a brand-new game with an anime theme, made its debut on Roblox. Users are tasked with leveling up their characters and taking down lots of enemies. Players can earn new skills as they advance through the game, but since it is currently in open beta, many features are still missing.

Get free spins to earn a ton of cash and gems that will help your Roblox Anime Journey characters become stronger

Active codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Here are some of the active codes in the game:

35K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins and 100 Gems

40K_LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems and 15 Spins (New)

60K_FAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP and a Stat Reset (New)

BOKUNOHERO - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins and 100 Gems

KELVINGTS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 Spins and a clothing item

LELYGAMER - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

LITTLE_UPDATE3 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20k Coins and 10 Minutes of XP Boost

MYHEROACADEMIA - Redeem this code in the game to get 20k Coins and an XP Boost

THANKS - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20k Coins, and one hour of XP Boost

Detailed steps to redeem the codes are mentioned in the final section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Journey

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

15KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

25KDISC - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

25KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset, 15 minutes of 2x XP, and 15 Spins

2kplayers - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

2MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset and 5 Spins

40KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Spins

5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

7.5KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

AtlasZero - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

BLACKCLOVER - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

Central_Nerd - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

EXP_BOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get an XP Boost

Frango - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 Spins

GEMS - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Gems

lely_sc - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

lelygamer - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Spins

LITTLE_UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5k Coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, and a 10-minute XP Boost

LucasBestDev - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

NEWUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

REBALANCE - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Spins

SorryForShuts - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Spins

SPINFOREVERYONE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Spins

TigreTV - Redeem this code in the game to get 20 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Journey

Readers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Sign in on the Roblox platform by entering your username and password.

To find the game on the homepage, type "Roblox Anime Journey" into the search bar.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes some time, so players must be patient, just like with all other Roblox games.

After the game has fully launched, click on the Gift button on the side of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Put the code here" space.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they hit enter.

Players are advised to copy and paste the redeem codes rather than manually typing them in because doing so will allow them to avoid any typos.

