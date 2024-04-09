Anime Racing 2: Guide and FAQs

Anime Racing 2 is a racing simulator game set in anime-inspired maps. The primary objective is to become the fastest on the server. Players can hatch and recruit prominent Heroes (pets) to enhance their overall speed and complete quests for in-game progression. Each map not only boasts an anime-themed race and world but also prominent Heroes from its respective franchise.

Below are the types of Heroes in Anime Racing 2 along with their hatch chance:

Giant - Only five exist.

Exclusive - 2% (Spin Wheel)

Huge - Exclusive Hero must be crafted in the Huge Machine

Secret - Rare

Mythic - 2%

Legendary - 4.7%

Epic - 8%

Rare - 16%

Uncommon - 29%

Common - 40%

This guide provides an overview of the gameplay mechanics, AFK Hero level-up tactics, essential tips, and more.

A Definitive Anime Racing 2 Guide

How to play Anime Racing 2

Talk to Kakashi to start your first quest (Image via Roblox)

Beginning:

You will spawn on the "Naruto Race" map.

Start the race by talking to Kakashi, standing near the start line.

Kakashi will gift you Neji, a common Hero, and instruct you to pass through five checkpoints on the course as your first quest.

Gameplay:

Once the race starts, tap the screen to accelerate your avatar.

Continue clicking the screen to reach the maximum speed.

Once the meter is full, stop tapping as the Auto Click is enabled. (The tool will be active for every new player)

Tap the booster circles that appear to maintain your speed until you reach the finish line.

Checkpoints and Boosters

Hit the boosters to get a little boost during the race (Image via Roblox)

Booster circles will only appear once you reach maximum speed and disappear after three to five seconds.

There are six checkpoints; the sixth marks the finish line.

After passing five checkpoints, the first quest will be completed.

Each checkpoint rewards you with Shurikens and Emeralds, in-game resources.

Tips:

Auto Click is invaluable. Thus, focus on building momentum at the start and let the click tool handle the rest.

However, if you don't tap at the start and rely solely on Auto Click, your runner will lose valuable time.

Don't let the boosters out of your sight by monitoring the screen till the race is done.

What should you do after completing the first quest in Anime Runner 2?

Defeat Orochimaru to get the Lootbag (Image via Roblox)

Head to the Spin Wheel, located on the right side of the starting line, and claim a free Ticket. Use it to roll for Fruits or an Exclusive Hero. Next, turn back and run toward the end to find Orochimaru, the boss, and a floating Shuriken, walk near it to purchase eggs and hatch Heroes for 25 Shurikens.

Start hatching Heroes and wait till you obtain the finest units. If you get Sasuke, Gaara, or Naruto Power, you can easily become the fastest runner in Naruto Race. Run a few more times to farm Shurikens and head to the hatch zone.

Anime Racing 2 Upgrades

Upgrade your stats to farm XP, increase backpack space, and more (Image via Roblox)

Level up your runner by completing quests, reaching checkpoints, defeating bosses, and redeeming an upgrade. There are six types of upgrades in Anime Racing 2 that can be leveled up after certain interactions.

Lucky - Spend time in game

Multi Open - Open eggs

Hatch Speed - Collect unique Heroes

Equip - Unlock new Races

Boss Damage - Kill the Bosses

Inventory - Reach race checkpoints

AFK Hero XP Farming

This is how you AFK XP farm in Anime Racing 2 (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Hero Leveling:

At the start, players are only allowed to use one Hero. Therefore, prioritize the best unit and fuse weaker ones to it for XP.

A higher-level Hero increases your speed and the likelihood of finishing the race as fast as possible.

Hatching and Auto Fuse:

Go to the hatch area.

Click on the Hero's portrait to switch on XP or $ modes.

Mark all portraits with XP.

Select the settings button and enable Auto Fuse by checking the empty box.

Enable Auto Lock on Secret and keep other options off.

Make sure you have sufficient Shurikens and multiple opener upgrades.

For example, with Multi Open IV unlocked, use the Open4 button to open four eggs simultaneously.

Now, turn on Auto and press the number of openers you've unlocked to farm XP. You can do this and go AFK.

The weak units you hatch are automatically fused while Secret Heroes are sent to your inventory. You can manually fuse them by unlocking the Heroes in your backpack.

Use these methods to strengthen your favorite Hero and advance to the next world quickly.

FAQs on Anime Racing 2

How many Races are available in Anime Racing 2?

Featured below are all the Races in Anime Racing 2.

Naruto Race

Dragon Race

Piece Race

Titan Race

Demon Race

How many types of Huge Heroes are there in the game?

Huge Heroes are of three types and they are as follows:

Normal - 2%

Golden - 8%

Rainbow - 24%

What is Boss Lootbag in Anime Racing 2?

Defeat the Boss of the map to get Boss Lootbag that may reward you with one of the following:

Emeralds

Shurikens

Fruits

Exclusive Heroes

