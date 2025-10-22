Anime Raid Challenge guide

Anime Raid is a fun combat simulation developed by New Anime TD and allows you to roleplay as your favorite anime characters. In this game, you have to fight waves of enemies to move on to other worlds. The Challenge mode is a feature in Anime Raid that gives rewards when certain objectives are completed.

Below is a comprehensive guide on the Challenge mode in Anime Raid, with an overview of its features and elements.

What is Challenge mode in Anime Raid?

You must have completed the first map to play challenges (Image via Roblox)

Anime Raid's Challenge is one of the three playable modes in the game, with the other two being the Story and the Raid mode. It is worth noting that Challenge is not accessible to newcomers, as at least one map needs to be completed. Once you are levelled up and have completed the required map, six portals will be opened to you.

Each portal can be played with up to four other players. All the challenges have a refresh time of half an hour, within which you must finish them. You will receive handsome rewards upon completing them.

Where to find Challenge mode in Anime Raid

Use the teleport option to move to important parts of the lobby easily (Image via Roblox)

To access the Challenge mode in Anime Raid, head to the portal titled "Challenge" in the Starship Lobby. You can easily find it between the Summon and the Raids portal. On entering, you will find six more portals, which can be accessed only if you have fully completed the normal mode of the first map, titled Leveling Path.

Challenge mode rewards in Anime Raid

Players will get various rewards upon completing each Challenge (Image via Roblox)

Gems are the most common rewards after finishing challenges. But what makes the Challenge mode worth it are some other rewards, like Enchant Crystals, Talent Crystals, materials, books, and even food.

Gems come in handy while summoning new units. Food, Enchant Crystals, Talent Crystals, and all books in this title are used for upgrading them. In brief, you must utilize the Challenge mode to upgrade your units and become the best in this Roblox experience.

FAQs on Anime Raid

How many game maps are there in Anime Raid?

Currently, there are a total of five maps in the game.

How to unlock Challenge mode in Anime Raid?

You must complete the normal mode of the first map to unlock the Challenge mode.

Where to find the Challenge mode portal in this title?

You can find it between the Summon and the Raids portal.

