Anime Shadow 2 Summer event guide

The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event has arrived in Roblox, packed with in-game rewards. This limited-time event lets players collect exclusive accessories, ancients, and relics. To participate in this event, you must enter the Summer portal, available in the Lobby of Anime Shadow 2, and battle in the Anime Tower.
This article highlights details of the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event.
All you need to know about the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event
How to play the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event
To play the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2, you must enter the Summer portal in the Lobby world. Then, head straight till you find a building labelled Summer Tower.
Approach the nearby NPC and press Q to start the trail. Its details are as follows:
The trial runs for 30 minutes, unless the player ends it early.
In trials, enemies appear in successive waves. Additionally, each wave is stronger than the last one.
You can defeat them to earn XP for the Summer event pass and Coins.
The Summer Tower Drops and their rates are as follows:
The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting XP from the Summer Tower. Additionally, the reward track has two variants. The rewards for both are given below:
Level
Free Reward
Premium Reward
1
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
2
Mystery Box x1
Mystery Box x2
3
Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
4
Coins Potion x1
Coins Potion x2
5
Trait Shard x30
Trait Shard x50
6
Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
7
Gold Box x1
Gold Box x2
8
Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
9
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
10
Mystery Box x1
Mystery Box x2
11
Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
12
Coins Potion x1
Coins Potion x2
13
Trait Shard x30
Trait Shard x50
14
Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
15
Gold Box x1
Gold Box x2
16
Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
17
Star Shard x10
Star Shard x20
18
Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
19
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
20
Mystery Box x1
Mystery Box x2
21
Trait Shard x30
Trait Shard x50
22
Coins Potion x1
Coins Potion x2
23
Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
24
Pink Diving Mask x1
Pink Diving Mask x1
25
Gold Box x1
Gold Box x2
26
Star Shard x10
Star Shard x20
27
Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
28
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
29
Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
30
Mystery Box x1
Mystery Box x2
31
Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
32
Coins Potion x1
Coins Potion x2
33
Small Box x1
Small Box x2
34
Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
35
Gold Box x1
Gold Box x2
36
Star Shard x10
Star Shard x20
37
Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
38
Trait Shard x30
Trait Shard x50
39
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
40
Mystery Box x1
Mystery Box x2
41
Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
42
Coins Potion x1
Coins Potion x2
43
Trait Shard x30
Trait Shard x50
44
Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
45
Gold Box x1
Gold Box x2
46
Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
47
Star Shard x10
Star Shard x20
48
Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
49
Luck Potion x1
Luck Potion x2
50
Lord Aienz (Summon)
Megume (Summon)
Players who want the premium rewards can buy the Summer season pass for 799 Robux. Buyers can claim the rewards from the free pass as well.
FAQs on Anime Shadow 2 Summer event
Is there a new code attached to the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2?
Yes, the new code is "Summer".
Is the Summer event permanent in Anime Shadow 2?
No, Summer is a temporary event and should end in a couple of weeks.
How to get Cidney in Anime Shadow 2
Cidney can be unlocked from the Summer Tower Trials. She has an undisclosed drop chance.
