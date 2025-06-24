Anime Shadow 2 Summer event guide

The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event has arrived in Roblox, packed with in-game rewards. This limited-time event lets players collect exclusive accessories, ancients, and relics. To participate in this event, you must enter the Summer portal, available in the Lobby of Anime Shadow 2, and battle in the Anime Tower.

Ad

This article highlights details of the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event.

All you need to know about the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

How to play the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

Enter the Summer Portal to play the event (Image via Roblox)

To play the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2, you must enter the Summer portal in the Lobby world. Then, head straight till you find a building labelled Summer Tower.

Ad

Trending

Approach the nearby NPC and press Q to start the trail. Its details are as follows:

The trial runs for 30 minutes, unless the player ends it early.

In trials, enemies appear in successive waves. Additionally, each wave is stronger than the last one.

You can defeat them to earn XP for the Summer event pass and Coins.

The Summer Tower Drops and their rates are as follows:

Sand Buckets : 0.1%

: 0.1% Diving Mask : 0.1%

: 0.1% Forge Gem: 7%

7% Cidney: Not revealed

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Summer event pass

Interact with the NPC to access the Summer pass (Image via Roblox)

The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting XP from the Summer Tower. Additionally, the reward track has two variants. The rewards for both are given below:

Ad

Level Free Reward Premium Reward 1 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 2 Mystery Box x1 Mystery Box x2 3 Plasma Shard x30 Plasma Shard x50 4 Coins Potion x1 Coins Potion x2 5 Trait Shard x30 Trait Shard x50 6 Talent Capsule x30 Talent Capsule x50 7 Gold Box x1 Gold Box x2 8 Damage Potion x1 Damage Potion x2 9 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 10 Mystery Box x1 Mystery Box x2 11 Plasma Shard x30 Plasma Shard x50 12 Coins Potion x1 Coins Potion x2 13 Trait Shard x30 Trait Shard x50 14 Talent Capsule x30 Talent Capsule x50 15 Gold Box x1 Gold Box x2 16 Damage Potion x1 Damage Potion x2 17 Star Shard x10 Star Shard x20 18 Destroyed Shard x30 Destroyed Shard x50 19 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 20 Mystery Box x1 Mystery Box x2 21 Trait Shard x30 Trait Shard x50 22 Coins Potion x1 Coins Potion x2 23 Talent Capsule x30 Talent Capsule x50 24 Pink Diving Mask x1 Pink Diving Mask x1 25 Gold Box x1 Gold Box x2 26 Star Shard x10 Star Shard x20 27 Destroyed Shard x30 Destroyed Shard x50 28 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 29 Plasma Shard x30 Plasma Shard x50 30 Mystery Box x1 Mystery Box x2 31 Plasma Shard x30 Plasma Shard x50 32 Coins Potion x1 Coins Potion x2 33 Small Box x1 Small Box x2 34 Talent Capsule x30 Talent Capsule x50 35 Gold Box x1 Gold Box x2 36 Star Shard x10 Star Shard x20 37 Destroyed Shard x30 Destroyed Shard x50 38 Trait Shard x30 Trait Shard x50 39 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 40 Mystery Box x1 Mystery Box x2 41 Plasma Shard x30 Plasma Shard x50 42 Coins Potion x1 Coins Potion x2 43 Trait Shard x30 Trait Shard x50 44 Talent Capsule x30 Talent Capsule x50 45 Gold Box x1 Gold Box x2 46 Damage Potion x1 Damage Potion x2 47 Star Shard x10 Star Shard x20 48 Destroyed Shard x30 Destroyed Shard x50 49 Luck Potion x1 Luck Potion x2 50 Lord Aienz (Summon) Megume (Summon)

Ad

Players who want the premium rewards can buy the Summer season pass for 799 Robux. Buyers can claim the rewards from the free pass as well.

FAQs on Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

Is there a new code attached to the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2?

Yes, the new code is "Summer".

Is the Summer event permanent in Anime Shadow 2?

No, Summer is a temporary event and should end in a couple of weeks.

Ad

How to get Cidney in Anime Shadow 2

Cidney can be unlocked from the Summer Tower Trials. She has an undisclosed drop chance.

Check out our other articles on Roblox:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024