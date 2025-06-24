  • home icon
Anime Shadow 2 Summer event guide

By Ayush Raturi
Published Jun 24, 2025 12:34 GMT
The Summer event is live in Anime Shadow 2 (Image via Roblox)
The Summer event is live in Anime Shadow 2 (Image via Roblox)

The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event has arrived in Roblox, packed with in-game rewards. This limited-time event lets players collect exclusive accessories, ancients, and relics. To participate in this event, you must enter the Summer portal, available in the Lobby of Anime Shadow 2, and battle in the Anime Tower.

This article highlights details of the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event.

All you need to know about the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

How to play the Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

Enter the Summer Portal to play the event (Image via Roblox)
Enter the Summer Portal to play the event (Image via Roblox)

To play the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2, you must enter the Summer portal in the Lobby world. Then, head straight till you find a building labelled Summer Tower.

Approach the nearby NPC and press Q to start the trail. Its details are as follows:

  • The trial runs for 30 minutes, unless the player ends it early.
  • In trials, enemies appear in successive waves. Additionally, each wave is stronger than the last one.
  • You can defeat them to earn XP for the Summer event pass and Coins.

The Summer Tower Drops and their rates are as follows:

  • Sand Buckets: 0.1%
  • Diving Mask: 0.1%
  • Forge Gem: 7%
  • Cidney: Not revealed
Summer event pass

Interact with the NPC to access the Summer pass (Image via Roblox)
Interact with the NPC to access the Summer pass (Image via Roblox)

The Anime Shadow 2 Summer event features a progression-based reward track, where players advance by collecting XP from the Summer Tower. Additionally, the reward track has two variants. The rewards for both are given below:

LevelFree Reward
Premium Reward
1Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
2Mystery Box x1Mystery Box x2
3Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
4Coins Potion x1Coins Potion x2
5Trait Shard x30Trait Shard x50
6Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
7Gold Box x1Gold Box x2
8Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
9Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
10Mystery Box x1Mystery Box x2
11Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
12Coins Potion x1Coins Potion x2
13Trait Shard x30Trait Shard x50
14Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
15Gold Box x1Gold Box x2
16Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
17Star Shard x10Star Shard x20
18Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
19Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
20Mystery Box x1Mystery Box x2
21Trait Shard x30Trait Shard x50
22Coins Potion x1Coins Potion x2
23Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
24Pink Diving Mask x1
Pink Diving Mask x1
25Gold Box x1Gold Box x2
26Star Shard x10Star Shard x20
27Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
28Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
29Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
30Mystery Box x1Mystery Box x2
31Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
32Coins Potion x1Coins Potion x2
33Small Box x1Small Box x2
34Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
35Gold Box x1Gold Box x2
36Star Shard x10Star Shard x20
37Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
38Trait Shard x30Trait Shard x50
39Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
40Mystery Box x1Mystery Box x2
41Plasma Shard x30
Plasma Shard x50
42Coins Potion x1Coins Potion x2
43Trait Shard x30Trait Shard x50
44Talent Capsule x30
Talent Capsule x50
45Gold Box x1Gold Box x2
46Damage Potion x1
Damage Potion x2
47Star Shard x10Star Shard x20
48Destroyed Shard x30
Destroyed Shard x50
49Luck Potion x1Luck Potion x2
50Lord Aienz (Summon)
Megume (Summon)
Players who want the premium rewards can buy the Summer season pass for 799 Robux. Buyers can claim the rewards from the free pass as well.

FAQs on Anime Shadow 2 Summer event

Is there a new code attached to the Summer event in Anime Shadow 2?

Yes, the new code is "Summer".

Is the Summer event permanent in Anime Shadow 2?

No, Summer is a temporary event and should end in a couple of weeks.

How to get Cidney in Anime Shadow 2

Cidney can be unlocked from the Summer Tower Trials. She has an undisclosed drop chance.

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
