Anime Souls X Codes (April 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Apr 11, 2024 09:38 GMT
Redeem Codes in Anime Souls X
Redeem Codes in Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox)

Anime Souls X codes can help you quickly shoot up the leaderboard in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. Offering various rewards including potions, fragments, shards, and resources, these codes can completely transform the game for players, especially for newcomers.

These codes are completely free to use and require no additional steps to use. This article lists all active codes for Anime Souls X, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Souls X. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Souls X are issued.

All Anime Souls X codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox)
Active codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Anime Souls X. Consider using them before they expire, as the moment they become inactive, the rewards tied to them will be lost.

List of active Anime Souls X codes

Code

Rewards

PRIMORDIALS

Two of All Potions, 10 Bankai Fragments, 20 Dark Flames, 20 Alchemist Potions, 20 Cursed Tokens, 20 Green Trees of Life

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

EASTER2024

Three of all Potions, 15 Arrows, 15 Cursed Tokens, 15 Green Trees of Life, 15 Radiant Shards, 15 Magic Fragments, 15 Amulet Shards, 50 Gold Bars

45KLIKES

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

THESINS

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

SEASON1

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

INFINITECASTLE

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

HOLLOWPURPLE

Three of all Potions, 15 Arrows, 15 Cursed Tokens, 15 Green Trees of Life, 15 Radiant Shards, 15 Magic Fragments, 15 Amulet Shards, 50 Gold Bars

sorryforshutdown

Two of all Potions, 10 Bankai Fragments, 20 Dark Flames, 20 Alchemist Potions, 20 Cursed Tokens, 20 Green Trees of Life, 20 Radiant Shards, 20 Magic Fragments, 20 Amulet Shards, 50 Gold Bars

BANKAI

Three of all Potions, 15 Arrows, 15 Cursed Tokens, 15 Green Trees of Life, 15 Radiant Shards, 15 Magic Fragments, 15 Amulet Shards, 50 Gold Bars

40klikes

All Potions, 10 Cursed Tokens, 10 Green Trees of Life, 10 Radiant Shards, 10 Magic Fragments, 10 Amulet Shards, 25 Gold Bars

RELEASE

All Potions

Inactive Anime Souls X codes

Here is a complete list of codes that don’t work in Anime Souls X any longer. The good news is that the developer regularly replaces inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or outright better freebies. This is beneficial for newcomers and returning players alike, who may lose a few rewards to code expiration.

List of inactive Anime Souls X codes

Code

Rewards

RELICS

Freebies

ACCMANAGER

Freebies

EXCHANGE

Freebies

ALIENINVASION

Freebies

NEWMACHINE

Freebies

THANKS30KLIKES

Freebies

TY25KLIKES

Freebies

PABLOXGAMES

Freebies

SUB2JAAQK420

Freebies

STEFANRECYT

Freebies

EMERADORMAXIYT

Freebies

SORRYFORBUG

Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Souls X codes?

How to redeem codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)
How to redeem codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a step-by-step guide on redeeming active codes for Anime Souls X:

  • Launch Anime Souls X on Roblox.
  • Click the basket icon on the left to access the in-game shop.
  • Press the Codes button on the bottom right of the Shop screen.
  • Input a working code in the text box and press Send to receive your rewards.
  • Do the same for all working codes.

Anime Souls X codes are not case-sensitive, unlike most Roblox codes. This makes the redemption process quite straightforward, with the manual way and the copy-paste method being equally good.

Anime Souls X codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Souls X and their importance (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Anime Souls X and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Souls X can be used to receive rewards that significantly transform the game for players. Players can cruise through the dungeons and battles with these rewards in their inventory.

This, in turn, allows them to efficiently stock up on souls to obtain their favorite anime characters and unlock prestigious titles.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Souls X code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox)
Troubleshooting codes for Anime Souls X (Image via Roblox)

Using an inactive or incorrect code in Anime Souls X causes an error message to appear. As of yet, there are no server issues that may prevent the player from using the code system. But if you can’t redeem active codes, restarting the Roblox Game client may address the issue.

Where to find new Anime Souls X codes?

New codes for Anime Souls X can be found on the official Discord server, Roblox group, and the developer’s Twitter handle, Paida_sc. You can consider bookmarking this page to find the latest valid codes for Anime Souls X.

FAQs on Anime Souls X codes

What are the latest codes for Anime Souls X?

The newest codes for Anime Souls X are PRIMORDIALS and SORRYFORSHUTDOWN, using which you can get freebies like potions, Cursed Tokens, Green Trees of Life, and more.

When are new codes added to Anime Souls X?

You can expect the code list for Anime Souls X to be updated during major game updates, milestones, events, and holidays.

Which code gives the most Cursed Tokens in Anime Souls X?

The code PRIMORDIALS gives 20 Cursed Tokens upon redemption, making it the best for the resource in Anime Souls X.

