Anime Story codes in Roblox: Free Gems and more (September 2022)

Anime Story Community created Roblox Anime Story and released it on April 20, 2022. It's received over 26,000 likes and nine million visits since its inception. The game is inspired by anime and includes characters like Goku, Naruto, and many more to choose from.

When gamers first begin playing the title, free codes will give them double experience points to help them level up quickly. This way, they can get a head start.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story

Active codes in Roblox Anime Story

Here are the active codes in Roblox Anime Story:

ANOTHAONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems

CODE5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Divine Gems

DELAY_TWOD - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two Magic Gems

DUNGEONS_SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of 2x experience

LIKEGOAL10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems

LIKEGOAL20K - This code can be redeemed in the game to get seven Dragon Balls

MILLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems

UPDATE_TIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of double experience

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Story

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Anime Story anymore:

APOLOGIES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

BACK_AWAKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Stat Reset

BAN_WAVE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems

BUGS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems

DELAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 Gems

FIXED123 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems

FIXED - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems

FREE_UPGRADES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

HOUR_DOUBLEEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

MONDAY_RIP - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Coins

PARTTWO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 Gems

RELEASE_DELAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 Gems

RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn rewards

REROLL_AURA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

RESET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Stat Reset

SECRET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two Stat Resets

SHUTDOWNS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems

SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards

WAVETWO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 Coins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Story

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to use the provided active codes in the game:

Open the game.

Click on "Open Menu." A new window featuring several choices will open once you do that.

You must select "Codes."

The area where you can enter an active code will now be visible to you.

In the "insert code here" box, copy and paste an active code.

To get your rewards, click Redeem.

Typing active codes might not be a good idea since one might make a typo when entering them. This is why it's best to copy and paste them.

