Anime Story codes in Roblox: Free Gems and more (September 2022)

Anime Story Community created Roblox Anime Story and released it on April 20, 2022. It's received over 26,000 likes and nine million visits since its inception. The game is inspired by anime and includes characters like Goku, Naruto, and many more to choose from.
When gamers first begin playing the title, free codes will give them double experience points to help them level up quickly. This way, they can get a head start.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Story
Active codes in Roblox Anime Story
Here are the active codes in Roblox Anime Story:
- ANOTHAONE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems
- CODE5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get three Divine Gems
- DELAY_TWOD - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two Magic Gems
- DUNGEONS_SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of 2x experience
- LIKEGOAL10K - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems
- LIKEGOAL20K - This code can be redeemed in the game to get seven Dragon Balls
- MILLY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems
- UPDATE_TIME - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of double experience
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Story
These expired codes do not work in Roblox Anime Story anymore:
- APOLOGIES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards
- BACK_AWAKE - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Stat Reset
- BAN_WAVE1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Gems
- BUGS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems
- DELAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 Gems
- FIXED123 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems
- FIXED - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems
- FREE_UPGRADES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards
- HOUR_DOUBLEEXP - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards
- MONDAY_RIP - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Coins
- PARTTWO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 Gems
- RELEASE_DELAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 700 Gems
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn rewards
- REROLL_AURA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards
- RESET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Stat Reset
- SECRET - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two Stat Resets
- SHUTDOWNS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gems
- SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get rewards
- WAVETWO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 Coins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Story
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to use the provided active codes in the game:
- Open the game.
- Click on "Open Menu." A new window featuring several choices will open once you do that.
- You must select "Codes."
- The area where you can enter an active code will now be visible to you.
- In the "insert code here" box, copy and paste an active code.
- To get your rewards, click Redeem.
Typing active codes might not be a good idea since one might make a typo when entering them. This is why it's best to copy and paste them.