Anime Tappers codes in Roblox: Free yen, luck, and more (August 2022)

Through incentives like the Pumpkin Cursor, Spooky Juzo Pet, in-game currency, and more, Roblox players can speed up the development of their characters or raise their level in the game by using free tickets for Anime Tappers. Robux can be purchased by players to advance in the game as well.
Anime Tappers is a collection game made by UFO Developments. Users can raise their pets into great beings and go monster hunting in this game. Additionally, players can acquire skills by completing missions and acquiring control from leaders.
Gamers can rise up the leaderboard by using the free coupons provided below to receive perks right away.
All the active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Active codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Players should act swiftly and utilize the following codes as soon as possible as it has been officially confirmed when they might expire:
- AOGIRITREE - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Coins and 45 Yen
- BROOM - Redeem this code in the game to get Broom Cursor
- JUZO - Redeem this code in the game to get Spooky Juzo Pet
- LUCK - Redeem this code in the game to get 10 Minute Super Luck
- LUCKYDUCKY - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- PUMPKIN - Redeem this code in the game to get Pumpkin Cursor
- RAGE - Redeem this code in the game to get Purps pet
- RUSSO - Redeem this code in the game to get Russo pet
- SAO - Redeem this code in the game to get 580 Taps and 15 Yen
- UPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get x3 Yen for 10 Minutes
- WITCH - Redeem this code in the game to get Witch's Hat Cursor
- X3TAPANESE - Redeem this code in the game to get reward (NEW)
- YEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Yen
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- BRAWL - Redeem this code in the game to get Rock Lee pet
- FEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Gone Freecs pet
- GHOST - Redeem this code in the game to get Ghost Cursor
- HALLOWEEN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Coins and 25 Yen
- NOFEAR - Redeem this code in the game to get Adult Gon pet
- ONEPIECE - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 and 15 Yen
- POWER UP - Redeem this code in the game to get 900 Taps
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Taps
- SAIYAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Yen
- SLEEPY - Redeem this code in the game to get Zenitu Sleeping pet
- TITAN - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Taps and 25 Yen
- TOADBOI - Redeem this code in the game to get ToadBoi pet
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Redeeming these codes is not difficult, but since new players might not know how to do it, some straightforward instructions are provided below. Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.
- On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.
- Tap on the "More" button once the game has loaded and the main page is shown.
- A new window will open once you do that. There will be several choices here; you must select the "Codes" button.
- The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.
- There is a chance that if you type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.
- Finally, you're free to select "Redeem" from the menu. You'll get the promised benefits right away.
How to get more codes in Roblox Anime Tappers
Codes are frequently released. For instance, the creators offer free coupons every time the game reaches a new milestone. These milestones are established based on the quantity of visits and likes the game has received. The game currently has 22.1 million views and over 72,000 likes.
The creator's official Twitter account and Discord server are also accessible to players. They will also get the latest information on the game and its events by doing this, increasing their chances of being the first to learn about any new codes.