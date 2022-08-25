Anime Warriors codes in Roblox: Free Gems (August 2022)

While on a mission in Roblox Anime Warriors to remove hazardous foes, players and their friends can work together. However, they will need to summon and upgrade avatars to succeed in their quest. For beginners, the free codes provided in this article will assist them in increasing their chances of survival in this deadly environment. Using Crystals and other in-game freebies, which can be obtained through the codes, will give them a variety of alternatives for improvement.

Some of the most well-known anime franchises in the world serve as inspirations for the action game Anime Warriors on Roblox. Experience epic battles, complete objectives in this grand adventure, or compete with other players to see who has the best abilities.

Free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Active codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Here are a few active codes players can try using in Anime Warriors:

Follow@_DevCrow - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@9sNoxxy - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@dev_exile - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems

Follow@EchoZenkai - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Gems

Follow@Mirzoldyc - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@NyxunRBX - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@oreI_orL - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@Robro1030 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

Follow@ZartaniaRBLX - Redeem this code in the game to get Gems

UPDATE2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Gems and Quest Beater Item (New)

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

The followings codes do not work in the Anime Warriors anymore:

125KTHUMBSUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Crystals

2022RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Crystals

5kL1kes - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes x2 Yen boost

BOOM350k - Redeem this code in the game to get 350 Gems

CRAFTINGSHERE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Gems

Incredible10k - Redeem this code in the game to get a free boost

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Crystals

SeventyFiveK - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Crystals

THANKS4100KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Crystals

Twenty5kLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Crystals

TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K - Redeem this code in the game to get 250 Crystals

ULTIMATES400KGEMS - Redeem this code in the game to get 400 Gems

ULTIMATES400KMATS - Redeem this code in the game to get 40 Random Materials

UPDATE1MH - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Crystals

WOAHFiftyKLikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 150 Crystals

Redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Warriors has never been so easy

With these easy steps, redeeming codes in the game will be devoid of issues:

On the right side of the game screen, select the Codes option.

To be able to type in code, enter your Twitter handle in the format of @your handle.

The code must be entered exactly as it is mentioned in the list above.

To redeem your reward, click the Redeem button.

With that, the redemption process is complete.

More codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Promoting the title is imperative since it lets other gamers to give it a shot. The developers are trying to increase its appeal by including new levels and providing free content to attract new players.

For regular updates on the latest codes, players may subscribe to the creators' official Twitter account or join their Discord server. The relevant links can be found on the Anime Warriors home page.

