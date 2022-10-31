Anime Warriors codes in Roblox: Free gems (November 2022)

Anime Warriors was created by a verified Roblox developer called Project: Warriors, which is owned by Nyxun, on July 30, 2021. In the game, gamers can join forces with their friends to battle formidable foes. To partake in quests around the multiverse, they can also summon and enhance their characters. The entities should be leveled up and evolved so they can deal heavy damage.

Besides this, players can redeem free codes to get extra gems that can be used to purchase upgrades. Here are the ones for the month of November.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Active codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Here are the active codes for Roblox Anime Warriors:

[email protected]_DevCrow - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected]_exile - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected]_orL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

[email protected] - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive gems

UPDATE2 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 gems and Quest Beater item

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

These expired codes do not work in the Anime Warriors anymore:

125KTHUMBSUP - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 crystals

2022RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 crystals

5kL1kes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 30 minutes of 2x Yen boost

BOOM350k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 gems

CRAFTINGSHERE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 gems

Incredible10k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive a free boost

RELEASE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 crystals

SeventyFiveK - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 crystals

THANKS4100KLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 crystals

Twenty5kLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 crystals

TWITTERWENTCRAZY150K - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 crystals

ULTIMATES400Kgems - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 400 gems

ULTIMATES400KMATS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 40 random materials

UPDATE1MH - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 crystals

WOAHFiftyKLikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 crystals

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Warriors

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Anime Warriors:

First, you need to follow @AnimeWarriorsBZ on Twitter.

Next, start the game as usual.

Once it has loaded, look for the Codes button on the side of the screen and click it.

Enter a code from the active list provided earlier.

Finally, you can hit Redeem to receive the gems.

It's best to copy and paste active codes into the text box during this process to avoid errors.

Since its inception, the game has received over 54.1 million visits from players, as well as 176 thousand likes. This is a testament to how popular the title is, and if the developers continue to offer free rewards as they are currently, more Roblox gamers might flock to Anime Warriors.

