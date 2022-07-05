Anime World codes in Roblox: Free charges, spins and more (July 2022)

Codes in Roblox Anime World are freebies provided by the developers that grant users access to a wide range of items, from cash to weaponry. Players who use these free codes will have an advantage over rivals and rise to the top of the leaderboard.

Players in the Anime World will have to put in a lot of effort to develop into the game's most powerful character. They must raise their level of strength, defense, skill, and swordplay if they want to be the best.

The codes are helpful, but for long-term growth, players must develop their skills and employ tactics to beat bosses and other opponents.

Help grow your favorite anime character using free codes in Roblox Anime World

Active codes in Roblox Anime World

Currently, these codes do not have an expiration date, as the creators have not shared any details regarding the same. Thus, players must move quickly and use the ones below as soon as they can.

100KGROUPMEMBERS- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins. Must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem

50KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins

60KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get charges, coins, and one free spin

65KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Coins, 1 Spin, 3 Godly Charges

AFTERDAWN- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins [Must join NewWorld Studios Group]

CODE@40K- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins, Spins, and Godly Dumbbells

DECEMBER2020- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins

EPS85- Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Spin, 5k Coins, and 3 Godly Dumbbells

EPS999- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

EVENTCODE- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins

FLUUX- Redeem this code in the game to get Dango

FREESPINS- Redeem this code in the game to get 2 spins, 5k coins, and a godly bell in EPS

GROUPONLY- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Coins [Must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem]

KELVINGTS- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins, 1 spin, and godlies

PIGGY- Redeem this code in the game to get a Piggy Bat Weapon

THANKS4SUPPORT- Redeem this code in the game to get a Godly Dumbbell

UPDATESARECOMING- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

URBANIZE- Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Coins, 5 Godly Dumbbells, and 2 Spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime World

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

10KLIKES!- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

30KLIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

ANIME- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

EPS76- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

EPS96- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

FREESPIN- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

JOINOURDISCORD- Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

NEXTCODE@14K- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

NEXTCODEAT10K- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

NEXTCODEAT38K- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins, 1 Spin, and Godly Dumbbells

NEXTCODEAT4000!- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES- Redeem this code in the game to get 5k coins

One can follow the official Twitter account of the developers or join the discord server for regular updates about the latest codes and game updates. The links are available on the home page of the Roblox game.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open Roblox and login with the username and password.

Once players are in Roblox, they can launch the game and wait for it to load completely.

On the home page of the game, tap on the Twitter icon that says ‘codes’ on the screen.

Now, players will see an option that says- ‘enter code here’.

Once players have accomplished the above steps without any hassles, they may hit the Redeem button.

The promised reward shall be added to the player's account immediately.

Although players can type the code and achieve the same result, they are recommended to copy and paste it, so that they can avoid making any mistakes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far