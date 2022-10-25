Anime World codes in Roblox: Free coins, dumbbells, and more (October 2022)

On March 21, 2019, Incurr's Legacy added another fun anime game on Roblox. Anime World lets players choose their favorite anime characters to fight bosses. They can also play around using special abilities like Super Human, Darkness, and more.

To buy stronger weapons and other upgrades, players can use free codes to earn extra in-game cash, exclusive items, and other valuable rewards. They can leave all their friends behind and quickly get ahead.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Anime World

Active codes in Roblox Anime World

Codes don't last forever. In fact, the developers haven't posted the expiry date of the active ones. Therefore, players should redeem them immediately.

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

100KGROUPMEMBERS - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins (Player must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem this code)

50KLIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

60KLIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give charges, coins, and one free spin

65KLIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give 20 thousand coins, one Spin, three godly charges

AFTERDAWN - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins (Player must be part of the NewWorld Studios to redeem this code)

[email protected] - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins, spins, and godly dumbbells

DECEMBER2020 - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

EPS85 - Successful redemption of these codes can give 1 spin, five thousand coins, and three godly dumbbells

EPS999 - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

EVENTCODE - Successful redemption of these codes can give 10 thousand coins

FLUUX - Successful redemption of these codes can give Dango

FREESPINS - Successful redemption of these codes can give two spins, five thousand coins, and a godly bell in EPS

GROUPONLY - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins (Player must be part of the Incurr's Legacy Group to redeem this code)

KELVINGTS - Successful redemption of these codes can give 10 thousand coins, one spin, and godly dumbbells

PIGGY - Successful redemption of these codes can give a Piggy bat weapon

THANKS4SUPPORT - Successful redemption of these codes can give a godly dumbbell

UPDATESARECOMING - Successful redemption of these codes can give free rewards

URBANIZE - Successful redemption of these codes can give 10 thousand coins, five godly dumbbells, and two spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

How to join a Roblox Group?

Groups are a good forum for announcements and discussions. Players can follow the steps below to join a group on Roblox:

Sign into the platform using your username and password.

Next, enter the relevant game's name in the search box and hit enter.

Open the game and stay on the homepage.

Some developers have mentioned the group link in the description. That happens to be the case for this game.

If not, you can click on the developer's name found right under the game's name.

When you arrive at the group page, you need to click on the join option.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime World

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

10KLIKES! - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

30KLIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give free rewards

ANIME - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

EPS76 - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

EPS96 - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

FREESPIN - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

JOINOURDISCORD - Successful redemption of these codes can give free rewards

[email protected] - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

NEXTCODEAT10K - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

NEXTCODEAT38K - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins, one Spin, and Godly Dumbbells

NEXTCODEAT4000! - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

NEXTCODEAT5500LIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

NEXTCODEAT8000LIKES - Successful redemption of these codes can give five thousand coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime World

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game.

Click on the Twitter button.

A pop-up window will appear now, copy and paste an active code.

Hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.

Players can try again if the code doesn't go through the first time. All they need to do is restart the game and execute the same process.

Poll : 0 votes