Antonio Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Antonio is a character in Steal a Brainrot that belongs to the Brainrot God rarity. It is inspired by the namesake brainrot meme, featuring a man with a broccoli head wearing a green suit and eyeglasses. This rare unit does not spawn on the conveyor belt and instead needs to be stolen from other players or created in the Craft Machine by using four specific Mythic Brainrots.

Here are the complete details of Antonio, including its acquisition methods and earnings rate in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Antonio in Steal a Brainrot

Get Antonio from the Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

Antonio can be crafted whenever its recipe is available in the Craft Machine. The Brainrots required for creating it are as follows:

2x Ganganzelli Trulala - Steal them from other players or acquire them via trade

- Steal them from other players or acquire them via trade 1x Bombardiro Crocodilo - Buy the character from the conveyor belt with 500,000 Cash

- Buy the character from the conveyor belt with 500,000 Cash 1x Frigo Camelo - Buy the character from the conveyor belt with 350,000 Cash

Ganganzelli Trulala is the major hurdle for crafting Antonio. This Mythic Brainrot was obtainable from the Fuse Machine, but now that it has been removed, it can only be stolen or acquired from trade.

You can also steal Antonio from other players. This is a challenging task, given that the targeted player is alerted the moment you pick a Brainrot from their base. Strategic use of gears such as Traps, Boogie Bombs, and the Invisibility Cloak will be essential for successfully swiping units.

The Craft Machine, located next to the Robux Shop, lets you create over 20 different Brainrots. Learn all the available crafting recipes in this guide.

Income rate of Antonio in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of Antonio (Image via Roblox)

Antonio is the current second character of Brainrot God rarity with an earnings rate of less than 20,000. It generates only 18,500 Cash every second ($18.5K), which is higher than Cocofanto Elefanto but lower than all the other Brainrots of similar rarity.

Despite its low earnings, the broccoli-head character is prized by the game community due to its rarity. The long process of acquiring the units for crafting Antonio means that only a few elite players currently possess the character.

Antonio has a cost of 6,000,000 Cash ($6M). This amount needs to be deposited in the Craft Machine to begin creating the character. On a side note, it can be sold for 3,000,000 Cash, which is half its cost.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots are required for crafting Antonio?

To craft Antonio, you'll need a two Ganganzelli Trulala, one Bombardiro Crocodilo, and one Frigo Camelo.

What is the appearance of Antonio?

Antonio is a character who has a broccoli head, round eyeglasses, wears a green suit with a green tie, and brown shoes.

What is Antonio's earnings rate?

When possessing no Mutations or Traits, this unit gives 18,500 Cash per second.

