Apocalypse Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Apocalypse Tycoon codes are extremely helpful if you want to quickly see your name appear on the leaderboard of the game. This is a survival game where you not only have to fight and defeat the zombies but also build an underground civilization away from infested cities. To build the city and buy vehicles, you will need lots of in-game cash.

You can generate cash slowly at various ATMs situated on the map. However, the process of in-game cash generation is very slow. As a result, codes are vital since they help obtain extra cash.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Apocalypse Tycoon. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Apocalypse Tycoon are issued.

All Apocalypse Tycoon Codes (Active)

Start redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

List of active Apocalypse Tycoon codes Codes Rewards update 5,000 cash like 5,000 cash

Inactive Apocalypse Tycoon codes

So far, no codes have expired in the game. It is still in the beta phase, so not many codes have been published yet.

How to redeem Apocalypse Tycoon codes

Redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to easily redeem codes in the game:

Load Roblox on Google Chrome or use the desktop app. You can also start the game on the mobile app. Log in using your credentials. Search for the game and click on its thumbnail to continue. You will see the game's homepage where a green play button can be found. Click on it to launch the game. Once the game has fully loaded, click on the play option to enter the map. Now, click on the icon with the star on it found on the left-hand side of the screen. In the pop-up window, enter the code in the space visible. Click on the Redeem button to complete the redemption process.

Your cash balance will immediately increase, and you can spend it immediately.

Why are codes important in Apocalypse Tycoon?

The codes bring in 10,000 cash, which would take a lot of time to collect from a cash generator ATM. This cash can be used to buy everything in the bunkers, like guns, plants, hospital beds, workers, lights, lab equipment, and a scientist for research. They can also be used to buy external doors to keep out zombies, as well as bikes and car to navigate the area quickly and cover distances without being detected.

Apocalypse Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To avoid any errors, make sure to enter the game codes in lowercase. Some codes in the future may have special characters and numbers in them, and you should always enter the code exactly as you see it. Most players prefer copy-pasting them to avoid any errors during the redemption process.

Where to find the latest codes in Apocalypse Tycoon

Discord link (Image via Discord)

You can join the game's Discord for the latest codes and to connect with the game's community. It looks like the game creators do not have an X account or a YouTube channel yet.

FAQs on Apocalypse Tycoon Codes

How many times can you redeem the Apocalypse Tycoon codes?

Cdes can be redeemed only once in the game. However, you are welcome to redeem all codes on the same day.

What is the latest code in Apocalypse Tycoon codes expire?

The latest code is 'like' and it was published after the game reached ten thousand likes.

Will the cash given by codes expire in Apocalypse Tycoon codes?

No, the cash rewarded for redeeming the code does not expire or disappear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback