Arise Crossover: All islands in order

Arise Crossover features multiple islands where you can showcase your prowess and earn plenty of rewards. As beneficial as it sounds for your playthrough, it is also tough to conquer each location if you haven't prepared properly. A wise move would be completing each island in a systematic order to avoid fighting enemies with a huge level gap.

While the developers have added all the islands in a linear order, you can still break the order and complete them as you fancy. However, it is recommended you follow the pattern and complete each location step-by-step. To help with that, we have added all the islands in Arise Crossover in perfect order, so you can follow it and beat the game easily.

All Arise Crossover islands in order

The Leveling City (Image via Roblox)

Following are all the islands listed in order in this Roblox title.

1) Leveling City

Inspired by: Solo Leveling

2) Grass Village

Inspired by: Naruto

3) Brum Island

Inspired by: One Piece

4) Faceheal Town

Inspired by: Bleach

5) Lucky Kingdom

Inspired by: Black Clover

6) Dedu Island

Inspired by: Solo Leveling's Jeju Island Raid (Ant enemies)

7) Nipon City

Inspired by: Chainsaw Man

8) Mori Town

Inspired by: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

9) Dragon City

Inspired by: Dragon Ball

This order is the most ideal one and you should follow it when progressing through the game. You can surely try out a different order but it won't be of any benefit. Rather, it will make things difficult because of the boss levels. For example, the Leveling City has relatively easier enemies. If you skip forward to Mori Town directly after exiting the Leveling City, you will find yourself getting overwhelmed by enemies as the power gap will be too much to handle.

You can identify the islands by looking at the symbols hovering over them. Since each area is inspired by a specific anime, those symbols will help you identify the anime and eventually, the island. Thankfully, traveling from one island to another is not a big deal. You can use mounts to travel between locations seamlessly.

Additionally, there is an NPC on every island with whom you can interact to make the current area your spawn location. So, whenever you die, you won't have to travel all over again.

Each island will give you a challenge in the form of dungeon runs. Make sure to check out our guide on how the dungeons work in this game. This will help you understand why completing dungeons is important on every island you visit.

FAQs

What is the first island in Arise Crossover?

Leveling City is the first island, which is inspired by the world of Solo Leveling.

How do I get mounts in Arise Crossover?

You can purchase mounts from their respective vendors on each island.

What is the best flying mount in Arise Crossover?

Currently, the Great Dragon mount is the best flying mount with a speed of 160.

