Arsenal codes in Roblox: Free Skins, Voice, and more (July 2022)

Roblox Arsenal is a first-person shooter game in which players can entirely change the appearance of their in-game characters using skins, enabling them to play as a variety of avatars, some of whom are more fanciful than others. Players can also design and use their own taunts to interact with their rivals and friends.

To gain free skins, in-game cash, announcer voice packs, and other items in the game, players can utilize the Roblox Arsenal codes. Players will gain a competitive edge from these codes, which will help them make it to the top of the scoreboard.

Inflict greater damage by using free codes in Roblox Arsenal

Active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Due to the fact that these codes do not have a fixed expiry date, players should use them as soon as feasible to avoid missing out on free rewards in the game.

FLAMINGO - Redeem this code in the game to get a Flamingo announcer voice

KENICOOLAWESOME - Redeem this code in the game to get the Ikuno Pilot skin

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Arsenal

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

3BILLY – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect

ANNA – Redeem this code in the game to get Anna Skin

BALLISTIC – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect

BALLISTICBSIDE – Redeem this code in the game to get Holoend Kill Effect

Bandites – Redeem this code in the game to get Bandites Announcer Voice

BLOXY – Redeem this code in the game to get Free Money

BRUTE – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

CastlersUnusual100k – Redeem this code in the game to get an Ace Pilot Skin

CBROX – Redeem this code in the game to get Phoenix Skin

CharityACT5k – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

CRACKED – Redeem this code in the game to get a Calling Card

dhmubruh – Redeem this code in the game to get Grind Set Calling Card

EPRIKA – Redeem this code in the game to get Eprika Announcer Voice

F00LISH – Redeem this code in the game to get Jackeryz Skin

GARCELLO – Redeem this code in the game to get a garcello skin, garcello kill effect and a emote

GULLIBLE – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

hammertime – Redeem this code in the game to get Ban Hammer Skin

JOHN – Redeem this code in the game to get John Announcer Voice

KITTEN – Redeem this code in the game to get Koneko Announcer Voice

MILO – Redeem this code in the game to get a Delinquent skin

NEVERBROKEN – Redeem this code in the game to get Beatable Calling Card

NEWMILO – Redeem this code in the game to get Delinquent skin with the Milo unusual

NEWMILO (WOMAN) – Redeem this code in the game to get Rabblerouser skin with the Milo unusual

PET – Redeem this code in the game to get PetrifyTV Announcer Voice

POG – Redeem this code in the game to get 1,200 Bucks

POKE – Redeem this code in the game to get Poke Skin

ROLVE – Redeem this code in the game to get Fanboy Skin

SCALLYWAG – Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

the 2021 spooky code – Redeem this code in the game to get Herobrine Delinquent

TheBloxies Redeem for Bloxy Delinquent Skin, Bloxy Award Melee, & Bloxy Kill Effect

trolling… – Redeem this code in the game to get Tomfoolery Delinquent skin

unusualbias – Redeem this code in the game to get Suspicious Stranger Skin

wake up – Redeem this code in the game to get Suspicious Stranger Skin

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and look for the Twitter symbol.

If players tap it, a screen for redeeming a code will appear.

Any of the codes can be copied and pasted into the text box before clicking on 'redeem.'

Once players have finished all of these steps, they ought to have immediate access to the rewards.

More Codes in Roblox Arsenal

Players can like the game on its official page as this will motivate the developers to release more codes with even better rewards in the game.

Although there is no fixed schedule for the release of new codes for the game, the best way to stay updated is to follow the game's official Twitter account and join the Arsenal Discord server. Players can acquire codes on Discord before they are publicly released elsewhere.

The account links for both can be found on the game's home page on the Roblox platform.

