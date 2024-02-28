Astro Renaissance codes (February 2024)

Astro Renaissance codes are the best way to amass plenty of in-game items and resources. Offering Moonstones and Tickets, players can purchase exclusive items from the in-game shop to speed up their progress through the game. Best of all, they don’t demand the need for any real-world money or Robux.

Codes like AR1YEAR and #BeAstro offer the highest number of Moonstones and Tickets. In this article, you will find every active code for Astro Renaissance, along with a handy guide on using them.

Active Astro Renaissance codes

Active codes for Astro Renaissance (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes you can use to receive rewards in Astro Renaissance. Note that they have an unspecified expiry date, which can cause them to become inactive at any moment. We recommend redeeming them quickly before they are rendered useless.

List of Astro Renaissance active codes Codes Rewards ThankYou! 5,000 Moonstones LAGstro 250 Tickets Glitched 500 Tickets Kicked 150 Tickets #BeAstro 2,500 Tickets AR1YEAR 5,900 Tickets

Inactive Astro Renaissance codes

The codes for Astro Renaissance listed below have become inactive, While the rewards tied to them are no longer accessible, they have been replaced by new codes of a similar reward value. Thus, you don’t need to worry about missing out on rewards.

List of Astro Renaissance inactive codes Codes Rewards NAID 5,000 Tickets WAVE2 2,500 Tickets EFFLORESSENCE 5,000 Moonstones VOID 5,000 Moonstones ASTRO2023 45,000 Moonstones WELCOMEBACK 2,500 Tickets

How to redeem active Astro Renaissance codes

How to redeem codes for Astro Renaissance (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes in Astro Renaissance is simple. Just follow as described below:

Start Astro Renaissance on the Roblox Player app.

Click the Settings gear icon on the right to access the code box.

Enter a valid code in the text box and click Redeem to receive your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and leave little room for typos during redemption. To avoid typographical errors and redeem them quickly, using the copy-paste method is a better option.

Astro Renaissance codes and their importance

Codes for Astro Renaissance and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Astro Renaissance rewards the player with Moonstones and Tickets for redeeming codes. These are in-game items that can be used to strengthen their avatar either directly or through purchased resources.

The game gives out thousands of Moonstones and Tickets for free through codes, making them quite useful for every player.

Astro Renaissance code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Astro Renaissance (Image via Roblox)

Astro Renaissance shows an error message when an incorrect or inactive code is entered. As of now, there are no server-side issues that prevent code redemption in the game. Should you encounter something similar, restarting the game and trying again may work.

Where to find new Astro Renaissance codes

The official Astro Renaissance Twitter account and Discord server post new codes for the Roblox experience quite regularly. You can also find them on our active codes table when they are added, so feel free to bookmark this page.

FAQs on Astro Renaissance codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Astro Renaissance?

Astro Renaissance offers Moonstones and Tickets through codes.

How many Moonstones are available through active codes for Astro Renaissance?

Currently, redeeming every code for Astro Renaissance will net you 10,900 Moonstones.

What is the maximum number of Tickets obtainable through a single code in Astro Renaissance?

Using the code #BeAstro, you can receive 2,500 Tickets, which is the highest number of tickets obtainable through a single code in Astro Renaissance.

