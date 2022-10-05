Create

Attack on Titan: Evolution codes in Roblox: Free luck, spins, and XP (October 2022)

Kill all the titans (Image via Roblox)
Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution was inspired by a smash-hit anime titled Attack on Titan. The gameplay also takes a lot from the anime. In the title, players have to save their city from human-eating giants. By defeating more enemies, their avatar becomes stronger.

Players can also use free codes to get spins and luck to gain more in-game money, which can be used to buy better weapons and equipment. Gamers can also purchase skins to give their avatar a unique look. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @thebossinnicar1, for more free codes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Attack on Titan: Evolution:

  • 80KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins
  • AbnormalVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get x2 luck
  • ATTACKTITAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins
  • BASEBALLPITCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x XP
  • BossStudio - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of x2 luck
  • CaleBArlerT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2x XP
  • EReNYeAGeR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins
  • PRAYFORPAN50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins
  • SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two x2 luck
  • TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins

Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution anymore:

  • 100KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
  • 10klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 Family spins
  • OnePieceCrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
  • 1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 125 spins
  • 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins
  • 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins and an XP boostMaidFitOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
  • 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins and XP boost
  • 2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
  • 2MVISITS+ - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
  • BOSSGIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x luck
  • 30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
  • 35KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
  • 40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold
  • 50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold
  • 5MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
  • 75KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins
  • SAVEHISTORIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
  • NEWSTUDIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
  • peak - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 175 Family spins
  • Bossluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of 2x luck
  • stresstest - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Family spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Attack on Titan: Evolution:

  • Start Attack on Titan: Evolution.
  • Select the menu button. You will now see the radial menu pop up.
  • Press the settings icon, and a list will appear.
  • Now select the Codes option, and a text box to enter an active code will be visible.
  • Enter an active code in the box and hit the Submit button.

Players must avoid typing in active codes since doing so may lead to errors.

