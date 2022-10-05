Attack on Titan: Evolution codes in Roblox: Free luck, spins, and XP (October 2022)

Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution was inspired by a smash-hit anime titled Attack on Titan. The gameplay also takes a lot from the anime. In the title, players have to save their city from human-eating giants. By defeating more enemies, their avatar becomes stronger.

Players can also use free codes to get spins and luck to gain more in-game money, which can be used to buy better weapons and equipment. Gamers can also purchase skins to give their avatar a unique look. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @thebossinnicar1, for more free codes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Attack on Titan: Evolution:

80KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins

AbnormalVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get x2 luck

ATTACKTITAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins

BASEBALLPITCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x XP

BossStudio - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of x2 luck

CaleBArlerT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2x XP

EReNYeAGeR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins

PRAYFORPAN50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins

SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two x2 luck

TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins

Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

These expired codes do not work in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution anymore:

100KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins

10klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 Family spins

OnePieceCrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins

1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 125 spins

20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins and an XP boostMaidFitOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins and XP boost

2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins

2MVISITS+ - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins

BOSSGIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x luck

30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins

35KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins

40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold

50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold

5MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins

75KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins

SAVEHISTORIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins

NEWSTUDIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins

peak - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 175 Family spins

Bossluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of 2x luck

stresstest - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Family spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Attack on Titan: Evolution:

Start Attack on Titan: Evolution.

Select the menu button. You will now see the radial menu pop up.

Press the settings icon, and a list will appear.

Now select the Codes option, and a text box to enter an active code will be visible.

Enter an active code in the box and hit the Submit button.

Players must avoid typing in active codes since doing so may lead to errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far