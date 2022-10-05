Attack on Titan: Evolution codes in Roblox: Free luck, spins, and XP (October 2022)

Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution was inspired by a smash-hit anime titled Attack on Titan. The gameplay also takes a lot from the anime. In the title, players have to save their city from human-eating giants. By defeating more enemies, their avatar becomes stronger.
Players can also use free codes to get spins and luck to gain more in-game money, which can be used to buy better weapons and equipment. Gamers can also purchase skins to give their avatar a unique look. Players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @thebossinnicar1, for more free codes.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution
Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Attack on Titan: Evolution:
- 80KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins
- AbnormalVotes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get x2 luck
- ATTACKTITAN - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins
- BASEBALLPITCH - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x XP
- BossStudio - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of x2 luck
- CaleBArlerT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2x XP
- EReNYeAGeR - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins
- PRAYFORPAN50 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 spins
- SORRY - This code can be redeemed in the game to get two x2 luck
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 35 spins
Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution
These expired codes do not work in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution anymore:
- 100KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
- 10klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 Family spins
- OnePieceCrates - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
- 1MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 125 spins
- 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins
- 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins and XP boost
- 2MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
- 2MVISITS+ - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
- BOSSGIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to get an hour of 2x luck
- 30KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
- 35KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 spins
- 40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold
- 50KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12K gold
- 5MVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
- 75KFAVS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 75 spins
- SAVEHISTORIA - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
- NEWSTUDIO - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 40 spins
- peak - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 175 Family spins
- Bossluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to get one hour of 2x luck
- stresstest - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 25 Family spins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan: Evolution
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Attack on Titan: Evolution:
- Start Attack on Titan: Evolution.
- Select the menu button. You will now see the radial menu pop up.
- Press the settings icon, and a list will appear.
- Now select the Codes option, and a text box to enter an active code will be visible.
- Enter an active code in the box and hit the Submit button.
Players must avoid typing in active codes since doing so may lead to errors.