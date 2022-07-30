Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free coins (August 2022)

In this incredibly fun Roblox game, players must avoid and run from the Killer Banana. The monster's ultimate goal is to consume every player and stay alive to win the rounds. The codes in this article will assist players in hiding or running away, which can come in handy since the Killer Banana is faster than players.

Players can shorten the game's duration by solving puzzles. On the other hand, Monster Banana will try to extend the duration of the game by consuming more players. With numerous lockers scattered over the map and a six-minute headstart at the beginning of the game, players can hide and escape from the Monster Banana.

Free codes for Roblox Banana Eats can make it easier to escape the Monster Banana

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Here are the active codes in the game:

SUMMER – Redeem this code to get 250 Coins! (New Code)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These codes do not work in the Roblox game anymore:

400MILLION – Redeem this code for a Sinister Gold Banana.

15KFOLLOWERS – Redeem this code to get Blue Moldy Banana!

200MILLION – Redeem this code to get Banana Skin!

300MILLION – Redeem this code to get a Banana skin

BANANAISHERE – Redeem this code to get a Party Peely Skin!

BANANALOVES – Redeem this code to get a Chocolates Skin!

BANANASPLIT150 – Redeem this code to get a free Peel Beacon!

BIGUPDATES2021 – Redeem this code to get a Snow Peel Skin.

BOONANAEATS – Redeem this code to get a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BUGOFF – Redeem this code to get coins!

CHOCOLATE – Redeem this code to get a White Chocolate Skin!

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY – Redeem this code to get a Dipped Banana Beacon!

FANCYPANCAKE – Redeem this code to get a Waffle Beacon!

FREEBEANS – Redeem this code to get a free Banana Skin

FREECOINS – Redeem this code to get 100 Coins!

FREELOOT – Redeem this code to get 200 coins!

GARGOLES12K9 -Redeem this code to get rewards in Banana Skin

GLITTEREVERYWHERE – Redeem this code to get a Sparkle Teal Beacon!

HAPPYBIRTHDAY – Redeem this code to get a Birthday Banana Skin

LUCKYBEACON – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin!

LUCKYPEEL – Redeem this code to get a Lucky Peel Skin

MORECOINS – Redeem this code to get coins!

NEWMAP – Redeem this code to get 100 coins!

NEWMAPSOON – Redeem this code to get a Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

PINK – Redeem this code for a Pink chocolate skin.

QUARTERBILLION – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin.

SNOWDAYS – Redeem this code to get a Snowman Banana skin!

SNOWY – Redeem this code for a snowflake beacon skin.

SPARECHANGE – Redeem this code to get 50 coins!

THANKFUL – Redeem this code to get 250 Coins

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR – Redeem this code to get a Code Purple Beacon!

THEGOLDENPEELS – Redeem this code to get a Golden skin!

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Redeeming codes is a relatively easy process in Roblox games. To use any of the active Banana Eats codes, players only need to launch the Roblox game and go to the lobby. Players will see the 'Code' button in the lobby. Any of the above-listed active codes can be copied and pasted by players to redeem them in the game. Copying and pasting the code is the best way to avoid errors.

