Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free Coins and Banana (July 2022)

In this uber-entertaining Roblox game, every player has to stay alive and get away from the Killer Banana, whose ultimate objective is to eat every player. The Killer Banana is faster than the players, but the codes in this article will help them in hiding or escaping.

Puzzles can be solved by players to shorten the game's duration. Monster Banana, on the other hand, can make the game last longer by devouring more players. The game starts with a six-minute round time, and with several lockers strewn over the map, players can conceal themselves from the Monster Banana.

Surviving the Monster Banana can be made easy with free codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These codes do not have a specified date of expiry and can be pulled from the game at any time. Hence, players are advised to redeem these codes at the earliest.

400MILLION – Redeem this code for a Sinister Gold Banana.

SUMMER – Redeem this code to get 250 Coins! (New Code)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore.

100MILLION – Redeem this code to get Beacon!

15KFOLLOWERS – Redeem this code to get Blue Moldy Banana!

200MILLION – Redeem this code to get Banana Skin!

300MILLION – Redeem this code to get a Banana skin

BANANAISHERE – Redeem this code to get a Party Peely Skin!

BANANALOVES – Redeem this code to get a Chocolates Skin!

BANANASPLIT150 – Redeem this code to get a free Peel Beacon!

BIGUPDATES2021 – Redeem this code to get a Snow Peel Skin.

BOONANAEATS – Redeem this code to get a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BUGOFF – Redeem this code to get coins!

CHOCOLATE – Redeem this code to get a White Chocolate Skin!

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY – Redeem this code to get a Dipped Banana Beacon!

FANCYPANCAKE – Redeem this code to get a Waffle Beacon!

FREEBEANS – Redeem this code to get a free Banana Skin

FREECOINS – Redeem this code to get 100 Coins!

FREELOOT – Redeem this code to get 200 coins!

GARGOLES12K9 -Redeem this code to get rewards in Banana Skin

GLITTEREVERYWHERE – Redeem this code to get a Sparkle Teal Beacon!

HAPPYBIRTHDAY – Redeem this code to get a Birthday Banana Skin

LUCKYBEACON – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin!

LUCKYPEEL – Redeem this code to get a Lucky Peel Skin

MORECOINS – Redeem this code to get coins!

NEWMAP – Redeem this code to get 100 coins!

NEWMAPSOON – Redeem this code to get a Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

PINK – Redeem this code for a Pink chocolate skin.

QUARTERBILLION – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin.

SNOWDAYS – Redeem this code to get a Snowman Banana skin!

SNOWY – Redeem this code for a snowflake beacon skin.

SPARECHANGE – Redeem this code to get 50 coins!

THANKFUL – Redeem this code to get 250 Coins

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR – Redeem this code to get a Code Purple Beacon!

THEGOLDENPEELS – Redeem this code to get a Golden skin!

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Banana Eats

The code redemption process in Roblox games is very easy. Players only need to open the Roblox game and head to the lobby to use any of the Banana Eats codes. The 'Code' button can be easily found by the players in the game. Players can copy and paste any of the active codes listed above and redeem them in the game. The best method to prevent mistakes is to always copy and paste the code.

