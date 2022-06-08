Banana Eats codes in Roblox: Free skin (June 2022)

Roblox Banana Eats coupons can be redeemed for in-game skins and other items. The codes are released regularly by the game's producers. It won't improve the chances of survival, but it will make players look a lot cooler. Players can receive free skins and money by using these codes to customize their avatars.

RyCitrus' Roblox Banana Eats game is all about solving puzzles and going on Banana Hunts. Banana Finds is a website dedicated to the discovery of bananas. Bananas eat bananas.

It's a horror-puzzle game whose goal is to survive by any means possible while avoiding a Banana Boss who wants to eat everyone. To speed up the round, players can solve riddles all across the map. On the other hand, Bananas can lengthen the game by devouring players.

Roblox: Banana Eats codes for a free banana

Active codes on Roblox Banana Eats

The code is case-sensitive, and the best way to redeem it is by copy-pasting the code. Also, the code can expire at any time, and players should take advantage of the code as soon as possible.

400MILLION- Redeem this code to get a free Banana

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes on Roblox Banana Eats

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

100MILLION – Get free Beacon!

100MILLION – Redeem this code to get a free Beacon!

15KFOLLOWERS – Get Blue Moldy Banana!

15KFOLLOWERS – Redeem this code to get a Blue Moldy Banana!

200MILLION – Get Banana Skin!

200MILLION – Redeem this code to get a Banana Skin!

300MILLION – Redeem this code to go into a game for a Banana skin

BANANAISHERE – Get free Party Peely Skin!

BANANAISHERE – Redeem this code to get a free Party Peely Skin!

BANANALOVES – Get Chocolates Skin!

BANANALOVES – Redeem this code to get a Chocolates Skin!

BANANALOVES: Get Chocolate Skin!

BANANASPLIT150 – Redeem this code to get a free Peel Beacon!

BIGUPDATES2021 – Get free Snow Peel Skin.

BIGUPDATES2021 – Redeem this code to get a free Snow Peel Skin!

BOONANAEATS – Get Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BOONANAEATS – Redeem this code to get a Peel-O-Lantern trap!

BUGOFF – Get free coins!

BUGOFF – Redeem this code to get free coins!

CHOCOLATE – Redeem this code to get a White Chocolate Skin!

CHOCOLATE: Get White Chocolate Skin!

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY – Get free Dipped Banana Beacon!

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY – Redeem this code to get a free Dipped Banana Beacon!

FANCYPANCAKE – Get Waffle Beacon!

FANCYPANCAKE – Redeem this code to get a Waffle Beacon!

FREEBEANS – Get a free Banana Skin

FREEBEANS – Redeem this code to get a free Banana Skin!

FREEBEANS: Get free Banana Skin!

FREECOINS – Get 100 Coins!

FREECOINS – Redeem this code to get 100 Coins!

FREELOOT – Get 200 coins!

FREELOOT – Redeem this code to get 200 coins!

GARGOLES12K9 -Redeem this code to get rewards in Banana Skin

GLITTEREVERYWHERE – Get Sparkle Teal Beacon!

GLITTEREVERYWHERE – Redeem this code to get a Sparkle Teal Beacon!

HAPPYBIRTHDAY – Redeem this code to get a Birthday Banana Skin

LUCKYBEACON – Get Beacon Skin!

LUCKYBEACON – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin!

LUCKYPEEL – Get Lucky Peel Skin

LUCKYPEEL – Redeem code for Lucky Peel Skin!

LUCKYPEEL – Redeem this code to get a Lucky Peel Skin!

MORECOINS – Get free coins!

MORECOINS – Redeem this code to get free coins!

NEWMAP – Redeem this code to get 100 coins!

NEWMAPSOON – Get free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

NEWMAPSOON – Redeem this code to get a free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

PINK – Redeem this code for Pink chocolate.

QUARTERBILLION – Redeem this code to get a Beacon Skin.

SNOWDAYS – Get free Snowman Banana skin!

SNOWDAYS – Redeem this code to get a free Snowman Banana skin!

SNOWY – Redeem this code for a snowflake beacon skin.

SPARECHANGE – Get 50 coins!

SPARECHANGE – Redeem this code to get 50 coins!

THANKFUL – Redeem this code to get 250 Coins

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR – Get Code Purple Beacon!

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR – Redeem this code to get a Code Purple Beacon!

THEGOLDENPEELS – Get free Golden skin!

THEGOLDENPEELS – Redeem this code to get a free Golden skin!

Steps to redeem the codes on Roblox Banana Eats

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Play the Banana Eats game on the Roblox website or the mobile device with the Roblox Android/IOS app.

Then, at the bottom of the game, click on the Codes Button.

The "Redemption" portion can be found here.

Collect the redeem code reward by copying and pasting the working codes into the redeem code box.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far