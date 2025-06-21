Basketball Zero: Chrollo vs Tatlis update patch notes

Basketball Zero is among the most popular sports-based experiences on Roblox. Its consistent growth in player count can be attributed to its timely developments and content releases. With the latest update, the developers have introduced two powerful Styles and their personalized Zones, alongside various other content and fixes that improve the overall experience.

This article features the complete patch details for the Chrollo vs Tatlis update in Basketball Zero.

Patch notes for the Chrollo vs Tatlis update in Roblox Basketball Zero

A new time-limited rarity tier has arrived in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Chrollo and Tatlis Styles are named after the lead developers of Roblox Basketball Zero. Interestingly, both reflect the different creative and competitive mindsets of the two devs. While Tatlis has "stunning" colorful combos, the Chrollo Style is more shot-oriented and features a Chaos Mode.

Apart from Style and Zones, the update has brought multiple balance changes and fixes. The bug fixes are primarily for the Basketball God Style, which debuted with the Gold Vision Zone on June 13, 2025.

The patch notes for the Chrollo vs Tatlis update are as follows:

Nerfs

Ace - Reduced effectiveness

- Reduced effectiveness Emperor Reach - Adjusted power level

- Adjusted power level Pressure - Ability removed from the game

New Bundles

Premium Bundle

Summer Bundle

New Content

Chrollo Style

Tatlis Style

Paint Zone

Chaos Zone

Season Pass

Gameplay and Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where tapping 'shoot' with the ball on mobile and then passing would cause the ball to come back to you.

Fixed Street Dribble and Needle Pass combo that caused players to get stuck in a state where they could not dribble, shoot, pass, or go to lobby.

Fixed Elbow Pass that caused players to get stuck in place, unable to shoot, pass, or dribble.

Fixed Street Dribble and Needle Pass. When used simultaneously (pressing C and V quickly at the same time), they prevented any actions after the dribble was completed.

Fixed Carry Duo emote in lobby, which teleported the carried player into the game.

Fixed Carry Duo emote in-game. After the ball was thrown and reached the hoop, it caused the attached player to be teleported to your position.

Fixed Emperor Zone's 25% miss chance not working when supposed to, possibly caused by range increasing zones

Fixed Athletic Fade shot getting blocked by Giant Block, causing cooldown to be refreshed, and allowing repeated use. Using it again would bug and cause the ability to return the ball.

Fixed Emperor Reach on Athletic Fade, causing cooldown reset

Fixed Heat Check causing cooldown reset when blocked

Fixed issue where players could be voided with Carry Emote or soft locked if they picked up a ball during it.

Fixed Street Dribble and Elbow Pass animation playing twice with no valid movement if the Elbow Pass had no valid teammates to pass to.

Fixed Ace's lock hands up ability, blocking Chuck's Heat Check from being sent to the other side of the court.

UI Fixes

Fixed inability to scroll on the Ranked leaderboard.

Fixed leaderboard assist value not changing after passing to a teammate and them scoring.

Fixed UI opening for players in the lobby every time someone joined a team.

As promised, the developers are aiming to release more patch updates as part of the Summer of Fixes.

An overview of the Chrollo vs Tatlist update

The Awakening cutscene of the Chrollo Style (Image via YouTube/Chrollomedias)

Although the changes in this update are fewer compared to the previous one, they are worth noting. The Pressure ability of the Basketball God Style, which made the user immune to Ankle Broken when trying to steal the ball, has been removed. Ace, the Mythic Style, has its overall effectiveness reduced. This will affect the meta list, whose latest entries are the Chrollo and Tatlis Styles.

A brand-new Season Pass has been added. Additionally, you can get a limited-time Summer Bundle and Premium Bundle from the store. The Summer Bundle costs 499 Robux, while the Premium Bundle is at a steep price of 999 Robux.

FAQs

When was the Basketball Zero Chrollo vs Tatlis update released?

The Chrollo vs Tatlis update was released on June 20, 2025.

What are the new Styles in Basketball Zero?

Tatlis and Chrollo are the new Styles in the basketball experience.

What are the new Zones in Basketball Zero?

Paint and Chaos are the new Zones in the game. They are suited for the Tatlis Style and Chrollo Style, respectively.

