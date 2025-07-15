Basketball Zero Declaration guide

Uncle Sam is the newest addition to the extensive list of Styles in Basketball Zero. It is well-suited for strikers because it gives them incredible dunking capabilities and a powerful Cannon Pass. Notably, much of its striking prowess stems from its base ability, Declaration, which has two variants based on the distance of the player from the hoop.

Here's everything you need to know about the Declaration ability of Uncle Sam.

Analyzing the Declaration ability in Basketball Zero

The Declaration variants (Image via YouTube||Chrollomedias)

Declaration is the default "C" ability of the limited-time Uncle Sam Style. Similar to the Gold Style's Chain Handle ability, it has two variants in Basketball Zero. However, its versatility comes at the cost of a long cooldown of 70 seconds.

Upon activating the Declaration ability, you are given these options:

Eagle Drive

The Eagle Drive can only be activated near the 3-point line. This on-ball ability sees your character dribble the ball forward a short distance before an eagle swoops in to carry them toward the hoop.

Unfortunately, this ability can be blocked by opponents. They can disrupt you before the dribble and even when the eagle is carrying your character on its back. So, to get a guaranteed dunk, first zoom past all your opponents and then activate Eagle Drive.

Star Shot

The second variant of the Declaration ability is Star Shot, which can be used from as far as the half-court line. It lets you shoot the ball toward the hoop with a cannon. However, before utilizing this unique skill, your character momentarily holds the ball in their left hand.

While your character holds the ball, they risk dispossession. Thus, the Star Shot must only be used when no opponents are nearby.

What are the other abilities of the Uncle Sam Style?

The Uncle Sam Style is available for a limited time (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the Declaration ability, the Uncle Sam Style has Cannon Pass (V move) in Basketball Zero. When used, it spawns two mini-soldiers that launch the ball via a cannon to a teammate. Any opponents within the range of the pass get stunned, allowing your teammate to swiftly score a dunk.

Uncle Sam has an off-ball Awakening that grants the user a placeholder 'B' ability. As of this writing, triggering it gives you the option to copy powerful moves, including Missile, God's 3, and Clutch 3.

Despite its lack of Awakening moves, this Style can be a game-changer on the court. You can create fast counter-attacks with the Cannon Pass and score goals swiftly by utilizing Star Shot and Eagle Drive. The latter has a brief dribble, which results in the opponents getting Ankle Broken.

FAQs

How do I get the Uncle Sam Style in Basketball Zero?

You can get this limited Style by using Spins in the Styles gacha.

When can the Star Shot be used in Basketball Zero?

The Star Shot can be used from any spot beyond the half-court line.

Is it possible to use Eagle Drive and Star Shot simultaneously in Basketball Zero?

No, you cannot use Eagle Drive and Star Shot successively. Using one of the variants leads to the Declaration ability going on a cooldown.

