Basketball Zero Rubber Man update patch notes

Following the clash between Psychic and Cyber, the latest update has launched Rubberman in Basketball Zero. This Miracle-rarity Style is inspired by the gum-like flexibility and powers of Monkey D.Luffy, the protagonist in One Piece manga and anime. It has both offensive and defensive moves, making it an all-round threat on the basketball court.

Apart from a new Style, a fresh Ranked Season as well as several fixes and changes have been unleashed by the update. Map voting is now possible, while Pro Servers have been reintroduced to enhance the game's competitiveness.

Patch notes for Basketball Zero Rubber Man update

Rubberman isn't the only new addition in the Basketball Zero gacha. It has been accompanied by Rubber, its personalized Miracle-rarity Zone, which makes the user immune to Ankle Broken.

Below is the complete changelog for the Rubber Man update in Basketball Zero.

Rubberman Style

This is a Miracle style, so it will be around forever.

Gear Switch is not a move, but lets you switch what your other abilities do! You can switch between Defensive and Offensive !

is not a move, but lets you switch what your other abilities do! You can switch between and ! When in Defensive, you can use the Gum Block and the Gum Slap abilities.

Gum Block will let you stretch and grab the ball within a radius and pull it down to you.

will let you stretch and grab the ball within a radius and pull it down to you. Gum Slap will hit the ball out of another player's hands, letting you or a teammate pick it up off the floor.

will hit the ball out of another player's hands, letting you or a teammate pick it up off the floor. When in Offensive, you can use the Observe and Undetermined Shot abilities.

Observe will act similarly to a dribble, where you will dodge anyone who tries to steal the ball from you.

will act similarly to a dribble, where you will dodge anyone who tries to steal the ball from you. Undetermined Shot will lob the ball near the hoop and adjust the shot if needed with your long, extendable arms.

Rubberman Awakening abilities

Liberation Dribble gives you three dribbles, and if you time it right, you can stun the whole court! Follow the guide that pops up; it helps a lot!

gives you three dribbles, and if you time it right, you can stun the whole court! Follow the guide that pops up; it helps a lot! Drums of Basketball gets you a nice, lovely half-court 3-pointer!

Rubber Zone

When activated, the user:

Can't be ankle broken.

When ankle-breaking others, the enemy player gets stunned.

Ranked Season 3

Season 3 is now live! Season 2's mystery reward was a goal effect!

General changes

The Champion of Champions title has been renamed to Divine Champion to reduce confusion with the badge

A lot of systems have been rewritten recently, which should improve the performance of the game, fix certain systems that were broken in really odd ways, and just make it easier for the developers to work on the game!

As part of the aforementioned fixes, the cutscene system is being rewritten, starting with awakenings. You'll notice some changes to them. If all goes well, the developers will extend the rewrite to the rest of the abilities.

Rebalances

Lazy Worker's "Trap" should now be semi-blockable (so still tricky, but possible)

Lazy Worker's "Trap" range has been nerfed significantly

QOL

Map voting has now been added! You can pick between 3 maps before each round starts.

Pro Servers have been re-added after popular demand for Level 35+!

A low-quality option has been added, which disables maps just for you to hopefully improve performance.

You can now disable shot contest in private servers using PS+ (under the Game Tweaks section!)

Spectate UI no longer says "BALL" when spectating the ball

Spectate UI now shows the nametag at the bottom of the screen when spectating a specific player

New styles/zones now have a badge indicating that they're new

Fixes

Court floors now properly respect the home team's color (except on Stadium, where it uses the wood flooring)

Crowds now work correctly again on the maps that have them

2v2 rejoin bug has now been fixed!

Shots should now be blockable after iframe passes

Psychic's "Confusion" should no longer break abilities

Using "You Can't Run" during the Cyber Awakening cutscene will no longer break the cutscene

Jackpot's Awakening now gives some iframes after the ball to prevent instant stealing

Copying "Jackpot Steal" and then using "Jackpot Dash" will no longer reset the CD

About the Rubberman Style in Basketball Zero

Rubberman is a Miracle Style (Image via Roblox)

To get Rubberman in Basketball Zero, you'll need to use Normal Spins and Lucky Spins in the Styles gacha. Since it belongs to the Miracle rarity, you have a 0.25% chance of getting Rubberman with Normal Spins and a higher 2% chance with Lucky Spins.

Also check: Basketball Zero Cyber Style guide

FAQs on Basketball Zero

When was the Rubber Man update released?

This update was released on August 16, 2025.

What is the rarity of Rubber Zone?

Rubber is a Miracle-rarity Zone.

Is Rubberman a limited Style?

No, Rubberman is a permanent Style, meaning it won't be removed after a few days.

