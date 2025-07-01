Basketball Zero: Summer of Fixes Vol 1 patch notes

Basketball Zero has dropped the first part of the Summer of Fixes. Released on June 29, 2025, this update arrives after the Chrollo vs Tatlis event that brought incredibly powerful Styles in the meta. Both have received multiple fixes and undergone a few rebalances to make the game more competitive and engaging.

This article features the complete patch details for the Summer of Fixes Vol 1 in Basketball Zero.

Patch notes for the Summer of Fixes Vol 1 in Roblox Basketball Zero

Here is the complete changelog of the Summer of Fixes Vol 1 update:

Chrollo Rebalances

Green is no longer a base move, and is now only available during awakening and in CHAOS mode.

Green's half-court shot now offers a 90% chance.

Creator Dribble's second dribble no longer stuns and is 20% shorter.

Tatlis Rebalances

Snap now only works when you have the ball and the AoE has been decreased.

Colored Strike is now shorter, but has been sped up.

Fixes

Having a high ping or a lag spike no longer causes your camera to freak out and make you wanna throw up.

Using Perfection's Blink ability whilst using the Basketball God's Car emote no longer teleports you outside the map.

Using Street Dribble and then Needle Pass no longer leaves the ability highlight enabled.

The Water Balloon emote is now correctly rewarded when you finish the first tier of the season pass.

The extra-luck marker (the green dot of the preference system) now stays around properly.

You can now reopen the shop from the NPC after closing it.

The locker rig will now be properly cleaned up after you join a map.

The ball should no longer fall on the ground randomly in 2v2s.

Passing should be more reliable overall.

Added a delay to rejoining a match for both fairness and to prevent weird bugs because of speed-rejoining.

Performing Ace's Instinct Dash on someone using Chrollo's Green ability should no longer break the ball.

The Self-oop ability has been reworked completely, so it works consistently.

Passing whilst looking to the side no longer just throws the ball on the ground.

The ball no longer clips through the ground during the pre-match cutscenes.

The camera in 2v2 no longer bugs out at the end of a round.

Servers will no longer get softlocked if the ball clips under the floor.

General Changes

For people who are eligible to watch video ads, the reward has been changed as part of the experiment! You can now watch one ad every hour to receive a boosted spin, which has the same odds as a lucky spin.

Anti-cheat has been improved.

The outdoor map has been readded to the map pool!

Chrollo's Awakening now has its missing voice line and subtitles.

Tatlis now has its missing subtitle and SFX.

Despite the long list of changes, the developers have addressed more bugs and promised to fix them in the next updates.

How does the latest update affect Chrollo and Tatlis Styles in Basketball Zero?

The game's official cover image (Image via Roblox)

The Summer of Fixes Vol 1 has brought multiple interesting changes to Chrollo and Tatlis Styles.

Chrollo's Green move, which allowed players to take a shot from any part of the court, has been switched from a base move to a Chaos Mode move. To make up for this sudden change, the developers increased its half-court shot chance from 80% to 90%. Moreover, the Creator's Dribble has been marginally nerfed, but it remains as effective as ever.

Regarding Tatlis, its off-ball Snap skill has been removed, and its range has been reduced. The user can no longer throw paint on the court to stun opponents if they don't have possession. Additionally, Colored Strike, which allows the user to zoom past opponents and stun them, has a shorter duration.

Also check: How to get Lucky Spins in Basketball Zero

FAQs

When was the Summer of Fixes Vol 1 released for Basketball Zero?

The Summer of Fixes Vol 1 was released on June 29, 2025.

When is the next Basketball Zero update?

The next update, which will bring the Uncle Sam Style, will be released on July 4, 2025.

Is Basketball Zero a free game?

Yes, Basketball Zero can be played for free.

